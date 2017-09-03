Sergio Garcia damages putter, uses 3-wood and makes birdie putt anyway

Since his victory at the Masters, we haven’t heard much from Sergio Garcia. That’s not to say he hasn’t played well though. The Spaniard still made six of his next seven cuts on the PGA Tour, including top-25s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, the Dean & DeLuca Invitational and the U.S. Open.

But he’s yet to look as strong as he did in early April at Augusta, where he wowed us all down the stretch on Sunday, striping iron shot after iron shot to capture his first major. That victory, plus two top-10s and eight top-25s was enough to get Garcia into the top-30 of the FedEx Cup standings, allowing him to skip the Northern Trust and begin his push for the TOUR Championship at this week’s Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston.

On Friday, he opened with a four-under 67 and looked like he would challenge over the weekend. He stumbled on Saturday with a two-over 73, and frustration from that round seems to have carried over into Sunday’s third round. At the short par-4 fourth, Sergio hit one ugly putt for eagle from just off the green and took out his anger on faulty flat stick. Check it out:

He knew he caused some damage right away, and pulled out the 3-wood for his 13-foot birdie putt, which he had no problem with:

Pretty solid roll, but we don't recommend this. In fact, he's already bogeyed the next two holes, including a three-putt at the par-4 sixth.

