Sergio Garcia pledges Houston donation for hurricane recovery efforts

By
PGA Championship - Round One
Sergio Garcia hails from Spain, but Texas holds a special place in his heart. He made his PGA Tour professional debut at the 1999 Byron Nelson, and his first tour win came at the 2001 Colonial. More importantly, Garcia's wife hails from the Lone Star state, and the pair recently married in Texas this summer.

It's no surprise, then, that Garcia is among the athletes and celebrities pledging financial support to Houston as the area begins to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Garcia will tee it up this week in the FedEx Cup's second postseason event, the Dell Technologies (formerly Deutsche Bank) Championship. In six appearances at TPC Boston, the 37-year-old has two top-10 finishes.

To help with the hurricane relief effort, donate here to the Red Cross.

