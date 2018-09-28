Ryder Cup 2018: The craziest fans from day 1 of the Ryder Cup

The opening day of the 2018 Ryder Cup is officially in the books, with Team Europe sweeping afternoon Foursomes like a high school cafeteria at 1pm. But while the scoreboard may look a little lopsided heading into day two, the best-fanbase sweepstakes are still a dead heat, with flag-waving, torch-bearing golf crazies from both sides of the pond flooding the fairways of Le Golf National. From Vvkings to Waluigis, here are some of our favorite, festive die-hards from Friday's action.
Team USA
They know vikings are from Norway...right?
Gotta support the team.
Have Tiger, will travel.
Team Europe
How do like them apples, Damon?
Bonjour, je m'appelle Coleman.
Has Rory's face tattooed on his back.
Team T-Rex Guy
There's always one.