Ryder Cup 2018: The craziest fans from day 1 of the Ryder Cup

By
4 hours ago
2018 Ryder Cup - Morning Fourball Matches
Christian Petersen

The opening day of the 2018 Ryder Cup is officially in the books, with Team Europe sweeping afternoon Foursomes like a high school cafeteria at 1pm. But while the scoreboard may look a little lopsided heading into day two, the best-fanbase sweepstakes are still a dead heat, with flag-waving, torch-bearing golf crazies from both sides of the pond flooding the fairways of Le Golf National. From Vvkings to Waluigis, here are some of our favorite, festive die-hards from Friday's action.

Team USA

2018 Ryder Cup - Morning Fourball Matches
Stuart Franklin
42nd Ryder Cup - Day One - Le Golf National
David Davies - PA Images

They know vikings are from Norway...right?

42nd Ryder Cup - Day One - Le Golf National
Adam Davy - PA Images
42nd Ryder Cup - Day One - Le Golf National
Gareth Fuller - PA Images
42nd Ryder Cup - Day One - Le Golf National
Gareth Fuller - PA Images

Gotta support the team.

42nd Ryder Cup - Preview Day Two - Le Golf National
Adam Davy - PA Images
2018 Ryder Cup - Morning Fourball Matches
Jamie Squire

Have Tiger, will travel.

Team Europe

2018 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Foursome Matches
David Cannon
2018 Ryder Cup - Previews
Stuart Franklin

How do like them apples, Damon?

2018 Ryder Cup - Previews
Mike Ehrmann
42nd Ryder Cup - Day One - Le Golf National
Gareth Fuller - PA Images

Bonjour, je m'appelle Coleman.

GOLF-FRA-RYDER-CUP-DAY ONE
GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT
42nd Ryder Cup - Day One - Le Golf National
Gareth Fuller - PA Images

Has Rory's face tattooed on his back.

42nd Ryder Cup - Day One - Le Golf National
Gareth Fuller - PA Images

Team T-Rex Guy

2018 Ryder Cup - Previews
Jamie Squire

There's always one.

