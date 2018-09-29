Ryder Cup 2018: The best pictures from Le Golf National
6 hours ago
What this Ryder Cup has lacked thus far in even competition, it has attempted to make up in atmosphere. From the raucous galleries to the parade of fist pumps, to the exasperated expressions of U.S. players, we've at least been given some compelling images thus far from the 42nd Ryder Cup.
