What this Ryder Cup has lacked thus far in even competition, it has attempted to make up in atmosphere. From the raucous galleries to the parade of fist pumps, to the exasperated expressions of U.S. players, we've at least been given some compelling images thus far from the 42nd Ryder Cup.

Among our favorites:

Pinterest Christian Petersen Justin Rose of Europe celebrates chipping in on the 12th during the morning fourball matches.

Pinterest Ross Kinnaird Tiger Woods of the United States reacts after a putt on the 5th green during the morning fourball matches Friday.

Pinterest Christian Petersen Phil Mickelson watches the Saturday afternoon session alongside wife Amy.

feature-large Pinterest Ross Kinnaird A general view of the 1st tee as Rickie Fowler of the United States tees off during the morning fourball matches on Friday.

Pinterest Stuart Franklin A couple of European fans show their support.

feature-large Pinterest LIONEL BONAVENTURE Justin Thomas gestures with a ball during his fourball match on Friday.

Pinterest Andrew Redington Dustin Johnson of the United States and partner Paulina Gretzky depart the opening ceremony.

Pinterest ERIC FEFERBERG Spectators cheer on the first day at Le Golf National.