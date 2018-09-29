2018 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Foursome Matches
Ryder Cup Images

Ryder Cup 2018: The best pictures from Le Golf National

6 hours ago

What this Ryder Cup has lacked thus far in even competition, it has attempted to make up in atmosphere. From the raucous galleries to the parade of fist pumps, to the exasperated expressions of U.S. players, we've at least been given some compelling images thus far from the 42nd Ryder Cup.

Among our favorites:

2018 Ryder Cup - Morning Fourball Matches
Christian Petersen

Justin Rose of Europe celebrates chipping in on the 12th during the morning fourball matches.

2018 Ryder Cup - Morning Fourball Matches
Ross Kinnaird

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts after a putt on the 5th green during the morning fourball matches Friday.

2018 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Foursome Matches
Christian Petersen

Phil Mickelson watches the Saturday afternoon session alongside wife Amy.

2018 Ryder Cup - Morning Fourball Matches
Ross Kinnaird

A general view of the 1st tee as Rickie Fowler of the United States tees off during the morning fourball matches on Friday.

2018 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Foursome Matches
Stuart Franklin

A couple of European fans show their support.

TOPSHOT-GOLF-FRA-RYDER-CUP-DAY ONE
LIONEL BONAVENTURE

Justin Thomas gestures with a ball during his fourball match on Friday.

2018 Ryder Cup - Opening Ceremony
Andrew Redington

Dustin Johnson of the United States and partner Paulina Gretzky depart the opening ceremony.

GOLF-FRA-RYDER-CUP-DAY ONE
ERIC FEFERBERG

Spectators cheer on the first day at Le Golf National.

2018 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Foursome Matches
Stuart Franklin

Rory McIlroy celebrates during the afternoon foursome matches alongside wife Erica Stoll.

