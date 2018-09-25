Ryder Cup 2018: Television schedule and live-streaming guide

Ryder Cup20 hours ago

Just when you thought golf had reached its peak this past weekend at East Lake, where Tiger Woods claimed the Tour Championship for his 80th victory, we roll right in to one of the game's top five weeks of the year: Ryder Cup week. The storylines for this year's event at Le Golf National in Paris, France, are endless, and golf fans have been counting down the minutes for it to get started since the final putt dropped in 2016 at Hazeltine National.

Luckily, for those who live for this event, Golf Channel and NBC are set to provide nearly 30 hours of live coverage from France on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The only catch is that American fans will have to be up early with the six-hour time difference, but a cup of coffee and a few Patrick Reed explosions before the sun comes up should be a enough of a jolt of energy to keep you glued to the television throughout the day. Set your alarms now folks, because you aren't going to want to miss a second.

Here's your complete television schedule and live-streaming guide for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Television Schedule (all times ET)

Thursday

Golf Channel -- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Opening Ceremony)

Friday

Golf Channel -- 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday

Golf Channel -- 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.

NBC -- 3 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday

NBC -- 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Live-streaming Guide

For those looking to watch the Ryder Cup online, you can find live-streaming coverage of the event throughout the week right here at rydercup.com.

