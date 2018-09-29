Trending
Ryder Cup 2018: Rory McIlroy screams 'I can't putt?!' at fan after burying birdie putt, seems mad

The last thing Rory McIlroy and the European team needs right now is extra motivation. They lead 8-4 following another dominant session this morning, and they are showing no signs of slowing down this afternoon. Imagine what would happen if Rory got angry? You wouldn't like him when he's angry.

Unfortunately for American fans hoping for a comeback, one idiotic fan did indeed make Rory angry. At the par-5 third, needing to drain a birdie putt just to halve the hole, McIlroy buried it in the fan's face, keeping a 2 up lead for he and Ian Poulter over Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in the process. After the putt dropped, Rory turned to a fan and loudly asked said fan a question:

"I can't putt?!" screamed McIlroy, adding "F-ING come on!" LANGUAGE!!!

To be fair, as my colleague Joel Beall astutely pointed out, Rory has struggled mightily on the greens the last few years:

Did the fan have a valid point? Yes. Is whoever it was still an idiot for pissing off Rory at the freaking Ryder Cup? Also yes. Makes you wonder if this was a rogue American fan in enemy territory or a European fan egging on their own player. The latter would be quite odd, but you can't help but respect it. Next-level thinking if so.

