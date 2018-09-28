Trending
Style

Ryder Cup 2018: Both teams wore red and it created a ton of confusion

By
6 hours ago
2018 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Foursome Matches
Andrew RedingtonPARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: Jordan Spieth of the United States and Justin Thomas of the United States face Tommy Fleetwood of Europe and Francesco Molinari of Europe during the afternoon foursome matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 28, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Team USA started the first day of the 2018 Ryder Cup competition strong taking an early lead after the first session, but fans seem to be a little confused as to who to root for on the course. We all saw the reaction Paris had to Tiger Woods at the opening ceremony, but now European fans cheering for USA players during the tournament? Well not exactly. Team Europe showed up to the first tee Friday morning looking more Team USA than Team USA did. Their navy tops featured red collar, zipper and shirt detail, while the navy trousers were accessorized with bold red belts.

Meanwhile, the U.S. players wore white pants and blue-and-white striped shirts. The similarities have led some instances of mistaken identity on the course with European fans cheering for the wrong team.

We're assuming the red accents in Europe's uniforms are paying tribute to the host's national colors—blue, white and red—which just happens to be pretty similar to the good 'ol American's red, white and blue.

Twitter, of course, had a field day with the uniform snafu.

Viewers also commented on the variety of layers the Americans displayed on Friday. While the Ralph Lauren uniforms were set for the team, players seemed to take it into their own hands on which sweaters to wear throughout the day. Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth wore the Team Sweater, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau and Justin Thomas wore a version of the Team Jacket, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Webb Simpson wore the Camo Jersey Pullover, and Phil Mickelson wore the Team Vest. Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson were the only layerless players on the team, wearing the team shirt.

Loro Piana, a luxury Italian clothing company specializing in cashmere and wool, is the official uniform supplier of the European team. While the brand hasn't released the scripting for the team or commented on the inclusion of red, they did post a video on Instagram showing Captain Thomas Bjorn's involvement with the uniform development.

Loading

View on Instagram

If temperatures drop or skies start to gray, the Europeans can fall back on their true blue weatherwear. The Galvin Green raingear is Navy with light blue accents, so no confusion there. Bjorn rocked The Albatros full zip jacket on the first tee with not even a hint of red in sight.

2018 Ryder Cup - Morning Fourball Matches
Andrew Redington
MORE FROM THE LOOP
Well look at that

Today, for the first time in tennis history, no man under age 30 holds a grand slam singles...

2 hours ago
Ryder Cup 2018

Ryder Cup 2018: The craziest fans from day 1 of the Ryder Cup

4 hours ago
Style

Ryder Cup 2018: Both teams wore red and it created a ton of confusion

6 hours ago
Savvy Moves

Chris Conte hilariously pokes fun at himself three days after getting stiff-armed into...

10 hours ago
Member's Bounce

Ryder Cup 2018: Watch Tony Finau get incredibly lucky bounce off plank, setting up easy birdie

11 hours ago
Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods plays prank on former Ryder Cup opponent with a cruel reminder of their match at...

September 27, 2018
Whoops

CC Sabathia costs himself $500K with one pitch, is a ride or die teammate

September 27, 2018
Such a Tease

The Hartford Whalers are back!...sort of

September 27, 2018
MLB

A former MLB All-Star has turned into a real-life Indiana Jones

September 27, 2018
GrittyGate

Penguins fans photoshop Gritty into random stock images to horrifying effect

September 27, 2018
Let It Rain

Lakers Ukrainian rookie drills 20 straight 3s in practice, instantly becomes LeBron's secret...

September 27, 2018
Retro Gaming

Walmart is selling $299 arcade games because we have a weird fetish for crappy graphics

September 27, 2018
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: When will Le'Veon Bell play football again?

September 27, 2018
Daggers

Base running gaffe could cause Cardinals to miss postseason in excruciating fashion

September 27, 2018
When in Paris

Ryder Cup 2018: The five Frenchiest things you can buy at the Merchandise Shop

September 27, 2018
WAGS

Photos: Ryder Cup WAGs enjoy their big night out

September 26, 2018
Big Sexy

This Kingsford Charcoal commercial starring Bartolo Colon is Big Sexy's finest hour

September 26, 2018
Hidden Talents

PGA Tour caddie uses off-season to create Oscar-level movie trailer involving his boss

September 26, 2018
Related
Best In GolfPGA Championship 2018: Billy Horschel debuts first …
StixWas Tiger Woods' camo-print red on Sunday at Carnou…
StixRickie Fowler gives us a lesson in how to style a w…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection