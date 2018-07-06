Russell Knox does the "golfers are athletes" argument no favors with woefully bad apple throw at Irish Open

Are golfers athletes? It's an age-old debate that tends to get very heated, very quickly. On one hand, of course they are! Have you seen Brooks Koepka's biceps? Ever watch Dustin Johnson stroll to the first tee in person? Did you watch Tiger Woods during his prime? These guys aren't pro cornhole players, they are well-oiled machines.

On the other hand, John Daly plays golf, which could hurt the argument depending on how you view John Daly. Personally, I think the man is a flexible freak of nature that's enjoyed a few beverages in his day, but I could see why some wouldn't consider him an athlete.

Unfortunately, the golfers are athletes argument took a big hit on Friday at the Irish Open when Russell Knox attempted to toss an apple into the rough at Ballyliffin Golf Club. Let's just say he doesn't have the arm of Phil Mickelson :

Yikes. That throw, if you can call it that, was 50 Cent first pitch levels of ugly. Not saying fully eaten apples are easy to throw, just saying he should maybe try underhand next time. Or just place it down in the grass, either way works.

Knox shouldn't be too embarrassed though, because this wayward toss came during a second-round, three-under 69 that put him in solo ninth, four off the lead.