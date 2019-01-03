Rory McIlroy's jab of Brian Harman is vintage short guy on short guy crime

Golf fans are hoping for a Rory McIlroy resurgence in 2019, because when he's on, there are few players as electric to watch as the four-time major winner. Judging by his early-season press-conference form, they could get their wish, as it appears the Northern Irishman is out for blood.

RELATED: Rory McIlroy now focusing on PGA Tour, where 'you play for more money, more ranking points'

While meeting with the media at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, a tournament McIlroy qualified for by way of his win at Bay Hill last season, he was asked about arguably the biggest hot-button issue in golf right now: the new Rules. First, he tweaked a voluntary rules meeting for the players, saying "that rules meeting was voluntary, and I voluntarily didn't go," before bursting into laughter.

Clearly firing on all cylinders, McIlroy expanded a bit more on how the new changes could affect the game, specifically the new rule that allows players to drop from their knee height rather than their waist. That's where he got in his not-so-subtle jab at Brian Harman's height, or lack-thereof.

"There's going to be a few things that are, practicing your drops from your knees. We're saying that Brian Harman has got a big advantage, he can basically place it," said McIlroy. "Where you got someone like Tony Finau who is dropping it probably from like waist high for me."

A classic case of short guy on short guy crime. Harman stands at 5-foot-7 while McIlroy practically towers over him at 5-foot-9. Pot meet kettle.

Obviously, McIlroy said it in jest, and before everyone bends down to reprimand him, he did poke fun at his own height with his last comment on Tony Finau. The man is as self-aware as they come.

RELATED: Vijay Singh's savage workouts will make your New Year's resolutions seem lame