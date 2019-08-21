Trending
Rapping Rory?

Rory McIlroy quotes J. Cole lyrics, remains golf's most entertaining press conference

By
3 hours ago

Rory McIlroy's candid and introspective press conferences have become nearly as entertaining as his world-class golf. But during his Wednesday meeting with the media ahead of this week's Tour Championship, McIlroy made an analogy no one saw coming: Using a J. Cole song to put in perspective the big money on the line at the FedEx Cup finale.

RELATED: Rory McIlroy doesn't sound thrilled with the new FedEx Cup format

Unfortunately, McIlroy didn't start spitting rhymes from the rap song, but he used it to make a great—and sweet—point about money not being the most important thing in life and that the focus should be on sharing your riches with those you love. What a wise 30-year-old, huh? Have a look and listen:

Awww, what a guy. All about spreading the wealth. You love to see it. And again, there is a LOT of wealth on the line at East Lake this week, where the winner will take home a cool $15 MILLION from a $60 MILLION bonus pool.

RELATED: What if the new FedEx Cup format had been in place all along?

McIlroy will start the unusual tournament in decent shape at five shots behind leader Justin Thomas so he's in great position for a huge payday. McIlroy already won a $10 million bonus by claiming the 2016 FedEx Cup. Man, I need to get in Rory's inner circle. . .

Anyway, it should be no surprise that McIlroy mentioned music. Earlier in his career, he credited an Adele song for helping him win his first major championship.

Rory McIlroy. Generous person. Eclectic music lover. Good to know.

RELATED: Where does Rory rank in our PGA Tour Content Kings list?

