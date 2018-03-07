Rory McIlroy lost his rematch with Jeff Knox during Masters scouting trip

Hold your head high, Rory McIlroy. There's no shame in losing to a legend.

Speaking Wednesday at the Valspar Championship, the four-time major winner disclosed he made a scouting trip to Augusta National last week. During his Masters preparation, he played a round with ANGC member Jeff Knox, who's more myth than man . He owns the course record—a 61 from the member's tees—and was recently inducted into the Georgia Hall of Fame . In recent years, Knox has developed a cult following for his position as the Masters weekend marker, annually besting his playing partner.

That included McIlroy in 2014. When talking to the media at Innisbrook, the 28-year-old admitted that he again came out on the business end in his bout against Knox.

“I gave him eight shots. I lost that one on the first tee," McIlroy said.

However, McIlroy, who has struggled in three U.S. appearances this season following a strong start on the Euro Tour, does like where his game is trending, feeling confident with the first major just a month away.

“Totally ready,” McIlroy said. “I’d be happy to go to Augusta tomorrow and play, and feel like I have a good chance.”

