Rory McIlroy confused the heck out of a marshal by taking a ridiculous line off the tee

We've seen Rory McIlroy hit some prodigious drives through the years, but it was one that went unseen by a marshal on Thursday at Medinah that proved to be particularly entertaining.

During the opening round of the BMW Championship , the four-time major champ played his normal aggressive style. The line he took off the tee on the par-4 ninth, though. . . well, let's just say this isn't how the hole was meant to be played:

BOLD!

But did you notice the best part? The marshal right at the end of the clip has NO clue where McIlroy's golf ball went.

Not that we blame him. That was absolutely ridiculous. So was the fact that Rory averaged 320.9 yards per tee shot on his front nine:

The drive on No. 9 just clipped that number at 325 yards, but unfortunately, McIlroy wound up settling for par.

McIlroy entered the second of three PGA Tour postseason events ranked No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings with the leader following next week's Tour Championship earning a $15 million bonus. So while Rory is driving for show, he's putting—and driving—for a LOT of dough.

Regardless, if you're at Medinah, keep your head on a swivel. There's no telling where Rory will take aim next.

