Rickie Fowler's robe-wearing fan club deserves an invite to #SB2K18

Thanks to multiple weather delays in Mexico, the OHL Classic at Mayakoba's second round has still yet to be completed. For those who did get in their first 36 holes early Friday morning, they've had a lot of time to hang around as they wait for their third round tee time.

Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale and Jonathan Byrd were among the group that completed their second round, and were in desperate need of something to pass the time on Saturday morning. Rickie Fowler, whose second round was cut short, still had three holes to play. His trio of buddies told him they'd come out and watch him finish up on a rooftop of one of the resort's hotel rooms. What they didn't tell him was that they'd be wearing these absolutely phenomenal robes:

Now that's a fan club if I've ever seen one. We're not sure if Fowler & co. are accepting applications to be invited to #SB2K18, but if so, these three deserve an invitation, provided they wear the robes the whole time.

