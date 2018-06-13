3 hours ago

Rickie Fowler's red, white and blue looks for Shinnecock (and where to buy each piece)

A review of Rickie Fowler's U.S. Open apparel that also comes in your size
By
Justin Kosman

Ten years ago, Rickie Fowler qualified for the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines as an amateur before turning professional the following year. This year, at Shinnecock Hills Golf Course, the Fowler team is throwing it back to his amateur days by debuting a custom stand bag. The COBRA Golf & Vessel US Open Tour Stand Bag ($600) will be carried by Rickie's caddie, Joe Skovron—who is excited for the single-strap bag that is 60 percent lighter than the typical tour bag he carries. "It's nice to carry something a little smaller and lighter for that trek that is Shinnecock Hills," Skovron said. A limited number of the bags will be available online and a few more in Southampton.

SHOP NOW: $600

Fowler's looks for the week are appropriately patriotic. The 29-year-old is never afraid to show his love for our country whether it be inked into his skin, on his golf shoes, or that infamous USA onesie. While his nod to the flag isn't always subtle, Fowler's U.S. Open looks are understated and classic. If you're looking to up your red, white and blue attire, you can buy any of the pieces Fowler will be wearing at Shinnecock. Check out the rundown and where to buy each piece.

Thursday

Justin Kosman

Highlight Stripe Polo
SHOP NOW: $75
PUMA Pounce Pants (Peacoat)
SHOP NOW: $80
Ultralite Stretch Belt (Peacoat)
SHOP NOW: $26
P Snapback Cap (Red, White and Blue)
SHOP NOW: $28

Friday

Tiffany Pond

PUMA EVOKNIT Block Polo (Plasma)
SHOP NOW: $75
6 Pocket Pant (Peacoat)
SHOP NOW: $80
Ultralite Stretch Belt (Peacoat)
SHOP NOW: $26
P Snapback Cap (Peacoat Heather/White)
SHOP NOW: $28

Saturday

MBS Nuernberg GmbH Set 31

PUMA Roadmap Polo
SHOP NOW: $75
Pounce Pant (Quarry)
SHOP NOW: $80
Ultralite Stretch Belt (Black)
SHOP NOW: $26
P Snapback Cap (White)
SHOP NOW: $28

Sunday

PUMA Pounce Aston Polo
SHOP NOW: $55
6 Pocket Pant (Bright White)
SHOP NOW: $80
Ultralite Stretch Belt (Quarry)SHOP NOW: $26
All new P Snapback Cap (White/Orange)
SHOP NOW: $28

Trending Now
Related
Best In GolfHere's what Jordan Spieth will wear at the U.S. Ope…
StixRickie Fowler gives us a lesson in how to style a w…
The LoopRickie Fowler will wear "flagstick camo" on Masters…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection