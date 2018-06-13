Trending
Tour Life

Rickie Fowler shares his simple reason for getting engaged the week before the U.S. Open

By
3 hours ago
Andrew Redington

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Maybe Rickie Fowler isn't as romantic as we all thought. We swooned when he shared those photos of him on bended knee on a Hamptons beach the week before the U.S. Open -- what a magical moment! -- and thought he had pulled off a well-thought-out plan in getting girlfriend Allison Stokke to say yes. Turns out, there wasn't much of a plan at all.

"Well, nothing against the area," Fowler began after being asked by a local reporter about the significance of the proposal's location. "It wasn't necessarily -- there was nothing planned out. I just really didn't want to carry the ring around any longer."

THE GRIND: Rickie Fowler's proposal & a golf summit we'd like to see

I just really didn't want to carry the ring around any longer is a feeling a lot of guys in Fowler's position have felt. Heck, I thought I was going to have to throw out the pants I proposed in because it felt like the ring was actually burning a hole in my pocket. Either that, or I mistakenly activated one of those hand warmers. It was a cold day in February. . .

In any event, not delaying going through with this life-changing decision was particularly important in Fowler's case. The guy is under enough pressure trying to win his first major at Shinnecock Hills this week.

RELATED: Jason Day reveals the needling text that Tiger didn't respond to

"So it worked out perfectly," Fowler went on. "We kept things very, very casual. And like I said, I didn't have anything planned out. Like I said, I didn't want to have to keep toting that thing around for that long."

Good for you, Rickie, and glad it all turned out so well. But if Allison ever asks you for the backstory of that special day, you might want to come up with a better one.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tour Life

Rickie Fowler shares his simple reason for getting engaged the week before the U.S. Open

3 hours ago
Giveaways

U.S. Open 2018: Why all of America should root for Beef (And it's not because of this towel)

8 hours ago
Legends

Jim Tressel daggers Michigan fan on the golf course, adding to his impeccable record against...

a day ago
Random Daggers

U.S. Open 2018: Jason Day reveals the needling text he sent Tiger Woods that wasn't returned

June 12, 2018
2018 World Cup

Behold the WAGS of the 2018 World Cup

June 12, 2018
Tour Life

Jason Day says burrito-wielding Bubba Watson is a messy newcomer to PGA Tour's RV community

June 12, 2018
2018 U.S. Open

The player who shoots highest score on Shinnecock Hills's 7th hole this week will win a free...

June 12, 2018
The Grind

Rickie Fowler's romantic proposal, Dustin Johnson's walk-off eagle, and the summit we'd like...

June 12, 2018
Oscar Meyer Odds

GOD BLESS AMERICA, you can now bet on the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

June 12, 2018
Daggers

Watch Auburn get eliminated from College World Series in most heartbreaking way imaginable

June 12, 2018
Class Act

This high school pitcher consoling friend he just struck out is too nice, Internet decides

June 11, 2018
I Believe I Can Fly

World-champion long jumper leaps so far he nearly misses the pit

June 11, 2018
2018 World Cup

A complete 2018 World Cup glossary for clueless Americans

June 11, 2018
Monday Superlatives

Reaction to LeBron and Ovechkin shows how we're ruining team sports

June 11, 2018
Golf Pads

This stunning U.S. Open rental house can be yours for just $500K! (For two weeks)

June 11, 2018
How!?!?

Man, legend and baseball magnet catches two foul balls on consecutive pitches (!!) at Oakland...

June 10, 2018
WAGs

Rickie Fowler proposes to Allison Stokke on a beach (Spoiler alert: She said yes)

June 8, 2018
Legends

Alex Ovechkin had a pretty strong night with the Stanley Cup

June 8, 2018
Related
The LoopJason Day says burrito-wielding Bubba Watson is a m…
The LoopU.S. Open 2018: Jason Day reveals the needling text…
The LoopRickie Fowler's romantic proposal, Dustin Johnson's…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection