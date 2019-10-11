Rickie Fowler shares first photos from his wedding to Allison Stokke, possibly wore Pumas to ceremony

After popping the big question on a beach , it should come as no surprise that Rickie Fowler married Allison Stokke on one as well. Nor that the laid-back, SoCal-born golfer wore sneakers to the ceremony. Although, there was a stunning lack of orange in the Oklahoma State product's outfit.

We know all this because Fowler finally shared some photos from last week's nuptials. The five-time PGA Tour winner wore a blue suit and what appeared to be white Pumas with a white T-shirt. Hey, beach weddings are supposed to be more a casual. Meanwhile, Allison, the famed pole vaulter and fitness model , wore a white dress. Boring. Kidding. Have a look:

Loading View on Instagram

As you can see, Fowler shed the sneaks for the walk on the sand. Smart. Gotta keep those puppies fresh.

We also know Marcy Blum planned the wedding. Blum also planned weddings for NBA stars LeBron James and Andre Iguodala.

Loading View on Instagram

Stokke shared a few photos on Instagram as well, seemingly tagging Justin Bieber's manager and stylist, Ryan Good, as the officiant:

Loading View on Instagram

Kudos to the beautiful bride for being able to wait nearly an entire week to post the pics. That takes some serious discipline. Also, nice job getting your guests to keep the festivities on the down low as well.

But seriously, congrats to Rickie and Allison. Here's to a lifetime of happiness—and fitness. Oh yeah, here's to photos from the reception surfacing as well.

