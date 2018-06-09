Trending
Rickie Fowler proposes to Allison Stokke on a beach (Spoiler alert: She said yes)

6 hours ago

Rickie Fowler's pursuit of a first major championship will continue next week at the U.S. Open. For now, he's content celebrating one of life's major milestones.

The World's seventh-ranked golfer proposed to girlfriend Allison Stokke on Friday, and sorry, ladies, but she said yes. After all, it's Rickie Fowler. And has a beach proposal ever not worked?

Well done, Rickie. Both for the location and springing for a rock the size of a golf ball:

Fowler will be one of the favorites to win the U.S. Open when he tees it up on Thursday at Shinnecock Hills. He will play the first two rounds with Hideki Matsuyama and Marc Leishman.

The four-time PGA Tour winner and Stokke, a professional pole vaulter and model, were first seen in public together last April at a motocross race. Stokke shared the news on Instagram as well.

Congrats to the happy couple.

