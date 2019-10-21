Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke are flying in a private jet for their honeymoon, which looks like the coolest thing ever

To the surprise of nobody, Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke appear to be riding in style to their honeymoon. Just a couple weeks after they posted photos of their wedding in Cabo , the duo posted about their honeymoon on Monday, showing themselves landing in a private jet. Some commenters on Rickie's Instagram post guessed that Rickie and Allison landed in Cape Town, South Africa, though we can't confirm it.

What we can confirm, thanks to the reporting of The Action Network's Darren Rovell, is that Puma lent its star golfer the company's Gulfstream V for their flight to their honeymoon. That's a pretty nice wedding gift . . . we're not exactly sure what the fuel prices for flying private look like, but we're assuming flying around the world to South Africa isn't cheap.

Here are the photos Rickie shared. Scroll through the carousel to see the other pics he shared:

And here's the nice view out the private jet that Allison shared. You can see the Puma logo clearly:

As someone who missed the first day of his honeymoon just a few months ago because he missed the second connection on a commercial flight, this is yet another reason to be envious of Rickie Fowler's lifestyle.

We're sure there's more content to come from this power couple on their honeymoon. We're here for it.

