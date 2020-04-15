Rick Pitino sells Miami mansion for $17 million, reminds everyone it's better to be a college coach than player

Trending
Rick Pitino has long been the only coach to lead three different men's basketball programs to an NCAA Final Four. But we're also pretty sure he just became the first coach of Iona (Yes, Iona) to ever sell his house for $17 million.

The Gaels recent big-name hire just sold his Miami mansion for that reported big price. And it's not hard to see why when you check out the photos of the palatial 12,000-square-foot property on the exclusive Indian Creek Island:

Or the video tour of what looks more like a resort than a home:

Say what you will about the guy, but he's got good taste in outdoor space—and Italian marble.

Of course, this is the latest reminder that it's better to be a college coach than a college player. Even a college coach fired in 2017 for being implicated in a massive NCAA bribery scheme being investigated by the FBI. Although times have gotten a bit tougher for the 67-year-old.

Pitino's new gig "only" has hime making a reported $1 million per year. And with Westchester real estate priced the way it is, that just wouldn't have gotten him too far.

