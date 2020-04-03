Trending
Sexy Rexy

Rex Ryan calls Amari Cooper a 'turd' on live television. Not an April Fool's joke

By
3 hours ago

I've always said that any day when Rex Ryan is one of the top trends on Twitter is a good day in my book. OK, so maybe that's the first time I've ever said that, but it's more true than ever now, a time when we are all looking for anything sports-related to yell and scream at each other about.

Sexy Rexy gave social media just the topic to do that on Friday morning during an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up," the same show that he daggered himself over his own foot fetish on last August. But on Friday he wasn't talking feet, he was talking turds. Nope, that's not an April Fool's joke.

The turd in question? Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, who signed a five-year, $100 million deal to stay with the team on March 16. Apparently, Rex did not think that was a wise decision by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, at least judging by this rant:

Tell us how you really feel, Rex! Cripes, did Amari say something about Rex's mother? That was aggressive, even for Rex.

That said, he made some fair points. Cooper received 12 targets from quarterback Dak Prescott in the biggest game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles this past December, and he caught just four balls for 24 yards. He also had just one touchdown in the final seven games of the season, as the Cowboys sputtered to a 3-4 finish to miss the playoffs.

In the least shocking news of the century, Cowboys fans were quite triggered by Ryan's take on Coop:

This was an all-time burn^^ Everyone knows cake is served in a big bowl.

