Report: New course in the mix for Steph Curry's PGA Tour event in 2019

Steph Curry joining forces with the PGA Tour for an event has been known since May. Where that event will be played has become a bit of a toss-up.

In October Golf.com and the San Francisco Chronicle reported that officials had circled Corica Park in Alameda, California, as the host site. The tour originally had aspirations for TPC Harding Park, set to host the 2020 PGA Championship, but an agreement with the course and PGA of America kept that off-limits until 2021. However, it now appears Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City is the new leading contender.

Ron Kroichick of the Chronicle writes that tour officials became concerned that renovations to Corica Park would not be ready to host a PGA Tour event, allowing Lake Merced to make its pitch. A pitch that includes changes to stretch the course to 7,300 yards.

"Lake Merced members overwhelmingly approved a proposal to make more than $3.6 million in course upgrades, a prerequisite to holding the tournament," Kroichick writes. "Octagon, the sports management company set to run the event, will cover $2.8 million of those costs, according to an email sent by club president Jeff Pero to Lake Merced members on Nov. 16."

The LPGA has been a frequent visitor to Lake Merced, and the circuit is supposed to return in May for the MediHeal Championship.

The Chronicle also reports that Curry, who has played the last two summers in a Web.com Tour event, will not be in the field. Instead Curry will serve as a recruiter for the event. His foundation will also be heavily involved.

Curry's event is expected to take place next autumn, likely the week after the Safeway Open.

