Trending
Slip and Slide

Reliving the most mortifying athlete DM fails in Internet history

By
40 minutes ago
Twitter To Expand 140 Character Limit According to Bloomberg
NurPhotoAccording to a source from Bloomberg news Twitter will soon allow an expansion of its 140 character limit. At the moment 23 character spaces are taken up by links and photos. In March Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey claimed there would be no change so as to keep the brevity of the moment of a tweet. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It’s been a banner week for DM rejection in the sports world. Following failed enquiries into the state and availability of Mia Khalifa and Lena Dunham’s respective undercarriages by Wilson Contreras and Lenny Dykstra—not to mention some classic Insta claim-staking from Thor himself—we decided there’s only one thing left to do: Take the most mortifying overtures in athlete Twitter history and use them as teaching moments. You see, embedded within each feverish click of that that little blue button, is a lesson in manners, gender, and game, and if you, athletes of the Internet, really want to get laid, that’s the only stat line that matters.

Troy Aikman

Dan

Critical Error: Where should we even begin? First of all, typing DM at the start of a Tweet and does not make it private, in much the same way that staring at a bag of pasta and shouting “PASTA” does not make pasta. Also, try to spell the woman you’re not-actually-DMing’s handle right. Also, stop mixing the Lipitor and Cialis. Also…

JR Smith

Critical Error: For starters, calling it a pipe. You don’t have to be Casanova to know that plumbing isn’t a huge turn-on.

Tyrann Mathieu

Critical Error: Small-talk about the weather. You’re a receiver-decapitating free safety, not a mailman with a DVR full of Judge Judy re-runs. “When you make 18” is an all-time grammar classic though. Credit where credit is due.

Wilson Contreras

Critical Error: Overconfidence. Khalifa has been DM’d by approximately 215% of the world’s greatest PornHub-bookmarking athletes and she has ruthlessly outed all of them. And yet, you, Wilson Contreras—Chicago Cub and architect of torridly disheveled boudoirs all across the Western Front—thought you had what it took to break the curse. LOL. Dude, you’re a catcher. Get back in line.

Chad Kelly

Critical Error: See above. Only Kelly tried it twice and then didn’t get invited to the Combine. Nice, bro. Nice.

Jose Canseco

Critical Error: Being literally the biggest asshole on planet earth. Whether this poor girl turned out to be a “butterface” or whether Canseco actually had a girlfriend, remains a mystery of the universe, but either way, Jose comes out looking like the complete and total d-hole that he is. Props for the completely unintentional Job Bluth reference, however.

Ray Allen

Critical Error: Specificity. So, so much specificity. This a DM, Ray, not a 400-level anatomy seminar with Dr. Not-Going-To-His-Office-Hours-Without-a-Chaperone.

Lenny Dykstra

Critical Error: Negging—the act of hitting on a girl by systematically dismantling her self-esteem in an attempt to convince her she can’t do any better than your old catcher’s mitt of an ass, which typically works about as well as it sounds like it would.

Michael Del Zotto

Critical Error: Essentially this meme, but with pornstars.

Mario Balotelli

Translation: "The moment Balotelli tries to steal my girlfriend :( #WhatShouldIDo?"

Critical Error: DM’ing chicks in Iceland, who are obviously either betrothed by the age of 15 or dating a distant relative who will out you to the world as soon as you try to step foot on his ice floe. If you’re looking for some good ol’ fashioned anonymity, stick to bigger ponds that aren’t already frozen over by August, Super Mario.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Slip and Slide

Reliving the most mortifying athlete DM fails in Internet history

40 minutes ago
Difference Maker

NextDoor could well be the social media app that saves humanity

3 hours ago
Defying The Odds

Antonio Cromartie defies odds, has fourth child since vasectomy (and 14th overall)

4 hours ago
Wait, What?

Roger Goodell, who is the NFL commissioner, says he's "not a football expert"

a day ago
Smooth Operators

World Long Drive champ celebrates in style, thanks his "super hot" wife

September 7, 2017
USA

Justin Thomas has some sweet-looking USA kicks thanks to Michelle Wie

September 7, 2017
Viral Videos

This high school football ref might be faster than Usain Bolt

September 6, 2017
Annoying Football Texts

Football season is here, so we're pestering NFL Network's Ian Rapoport with texts

September 6, 2017
Tour Life

European Tour pro Facetimed for birth of second child because he "was on a good run of form"

September 6, 2017
99 Red Balloons

Thanks to ‘IT’, some creep is tying up red balloons all over this small town

September 6, 2017
Breakpoints and Burgers

We binge ate our way through the most expensive food at the U.S. Open

September 6, 2017
Avid Fans

This Philadelphia 76ers-themed corn maze is a sight to behold

September 6, 2017
Job Security

Most 'Star Wars' directors have been fired by Lucasfilm

September 6, 2017
Avid Golfers

These photos of golfers playing on as an Oregon wildfire rages nearby are absolutely nuts

September 6, 2017
Media

Popular New York sports radio personality Craig Carton arrested by FBI

September 6, 2017
DIY Projects

9 creative ways to use your clubs around the house

September 6, 2017
Same old, same old

A rundown of all the times Boston has been caught cheating

September 5, 2017
Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous

Philip Rivers installing a film room in his SUV to beat the Los Angeles traffic is a genius...

September 5, 2017
Related
The LoopCrazy trick-kick proves the Chargers' new kicker is…
The LoopThis is every sports fan's worst nightmare come true
The LoopThis high school football ref might be faster than …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection