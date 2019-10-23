Trending
Legends

Rejoice, everyone! James Holzhauer is about to return to Jeopardy!

By
2 hours ago
James Holzhauer

After a rough couple days in which my New York Yankees lose in heartbreaking fashion, my New York Giants lose in embarrassing fashion, and my fantasy football team lose in excruciating fashion (NOW Sony Michel has a big game after I sub him out?!), I was in desperate need of a pick me up. And something to watch on TV other than sports since I'm not exactly fired up for another pathetic season by my New York Knicks. Thank goodness James Holzhauer's impeccable timing extends beyond buzzing in.

The man who made Jeopardy! the most must-see TV event since David Blaine's last special (Where is that dude, by the way? Did he finally fall victim to one of his tricks? Man, I love me some David Blaine. . . ) is returning for the show's annual Tournament of Champions, which starts Nov. 4. In other words, Jeopardy James is back! YES!

RELATED: Like the rest of America, Jeopardy James drags the New York Mets

Here's the promo video that James shared on Twitter. The best part is how he's treated in the clip like he's just your average returning champ. Meanwhile, he spent so much time on the show's set that he's basically part of Alex Trebek's extended family. Speaking of Trebek, the popular host has kept a positive attitude throughout his battle with pancreatic cancer. The return of his most famous contestant (sorry, Ken Jennings) won't hurt when it comes to lifting his spirits. Anyway, here's the clip:

I almost feel bad for the other contestants because they have no chance. Even Emily Boettcher, the woman who stopped James' incredible 32-game winning streak in which he racked up nearly $2.5 million in earnings, is toast. I've been praying to the game show gods to let James have another crack at her and now it's nearly here. Forget about sports, that's the match-up I want to see. Now does anyone have any other TV recommendations for the next two weeks?

RELATED: James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings exchange massive Twitter barbs

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Legends

Rejoice, everyone! James Holzhauer is about to return to Jeopardy!

2 hours ago
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Looking...

2 hours ago
Chuck vs. Shaq

Charles Barkley scores first big win of the season over Shaq on NBA Opening Night

2 hours ago
Love Stories

Jason Day somehow won his wife over with a mullet, tight jeans and … a scrapbook?

5 hours ago
NB(etting)A

The seven NBA bets that will save your 2019 gambling year

a day ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ worst stat, Rickie Fowler’s sponsored honeymoon, and Jason Day gets a little help...

October 22, 2019
Bold Claims

Adam Schefter saying Tom Brady might leave the Patriots next year is a freezing cold take to...

October 22, 2019
J-E-T-S

This depressing SNY segment says everything you need to know about the New York Jets

October 22, 2019
Captain Kirk

This video of Kirk Cousins voice cracking is the most Kirk Cousins thing ever

October 22, 2019
Living in Style

Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke are flying in a private jet for their honeymoon, which looks...

October 21, 2019
Random Feats of Sport

Olympic freeskier/human Rube Goldberg machine returns with another mind-blowing training video

October 21, 2019
Dynamic Duos

Michael Irvin on 'First Take' is the gift that keeps on giving

October 21, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: The high-ankle sprain heard round the world

October 21, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Is it time to be worried about Zion Williamson?

October 21, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Falcons get literally and figuratively stuffed into a by

October 21, 2019
Big Man On Campus

The SEC Network broadcaster who made the '69' joke is our college football star of the week

October 21, 2019
Fails

If you need a good laugh, watch this embarrassing fake punt attempt by Arkansas

October 19, 2019
Dust Bowl

Joe Girardi's emotional farewell to CC Sabathia might even make Red Sox fans choke up

October 18, 2019
Related
Golf News & Tours2019 Zozo Championship picks: What our experts pred…
Golf News & ToursBetting on golf: How our experts have correctly pre…
The LoopRejoice, everyone! James Holzhauer is about to retu…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved