Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich uses The Police’s “Roxanne” to troll a Twitter user

“Roxanne” by The Police is a lot of things.

It’s a record that sold over a half-million copies in the U.S., a song that was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2008, frequent cover by diverse artists ranging Fall Out Boy to Idina Menzel to Maroon 5. It’s even the building block to a great episode of “Community.”

Yet, today, “Roxanne” only truly matters for Milwaukee Brewer Christian Yelich’s astute decision to use the rock anthem as his walkout music on Tuesday.

Yelich is one of many athletes to appear in ESPN’s upcoming The Body Issue, which will be on newsstands September 4th. The yearly edition, which centers on showing the best athletes from around the world nearly-naked, has become a staple of the ESPN calendar, apparently to Roxane J’s chagrin.

The random Twitter user—who describes herself as a “110% TRUMP supporter” and has zero followers—condemned Yelich for posing in the buff stating that it was “distasteful” and that he wasn’t thinking about the kids that idolize him. Yelich responded promptly with the simple declaration, “Relax Roxane,” which at this moment has over 62,000 likes.

After Roxane locked her Twitter account, Yelich decided to twist the knife by altering his walkout music against the St. Louis Cardinals for the special occasion.

This is what we in the sports business call "good fun."

Yelich and the Brewers had an opportunity to do some good ol' fashioned trolling and we all got to hear “Roxanne” again, which we should be listening to on a daily basis.

In fact, for no other reason other than it’s a great song, here it is in full.

Make sure to scream along with “put on the red light.”