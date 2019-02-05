Real estate agent fires back-nine 28 to qualify for PGA Tour Champions event

As usual, Don Bell will be working in Florida this week—just not in his normal office. The 55-year-old real estate agent from Port Orange will be three hours south teeing it up at the Oasis Championship after Monday qualifying for the senior tour event. And he did it in spectacular fashion.

After shooting an even-par 36 on his front nine at The Preserve at Ironhorse, Bell birdied eight holes on the back nine to shoot 28 coming in. His 64 earned him medalist honors and a spot in the field of the second PGA Tour Champions tournament of the year.

Twitter handle Monday Q info was all over this cool story, starting first with this tweet of Bell's incredible scorecard:

The one PGA Tour start the tweet referred to came at the 2001 B.C. Open. Bell opened with 68 that week before shooting 77 to miss the cut. Bell never got another chance to tee it up in the bigs during what he says was a 15-year career as a tour pro on his well-named website, DonBellSells.com . So yeah, he's not your typical real estate agent, but still, a 28? That's mighty impressive.

Bell has played in two U.S. Senior Opens, including last year at the Broadmoor. Overall, he's made one cut in four career PGA Tour Champions starts. But no matter how he plays this week, Bell is already off to a great start to 2019 both on and off the course. He told Monday Q info he had three house closings last week. Don Bell sells, indeed.

