RBC Heritage announces it's still planning on hosting PGA Tour event in mid-April

Professional golf has joined the rest of the sports world in suspending or canceling operations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Though these decisions are imperative in mitigating the outbreak, they are moves that are conversely jarring to fans who have come to build their schedules and routine around the game. This especially rings true to Augusta National's postponement of the Masters, an event that serves as a rite of spring.

However, and take this with a grain of salt, a bit of a gleam of hope has been emitted from Hilton Head.

On Saturday the RBC Heritage, annually held the week after the Masters and viewed as one of the more laid-back atmospheres on the PGA Tour, announced an update that it is proceeding with planning and executing its PGA Tour event.

“Together with the PGA Tour, the Heritage Classic Foundation is mindful of concerns regarding COVID-19. The health and safety of our spectators, players, sponsors, volunteers, employees and all associated with the RBC Heritage is our No. 1 priority," the statement read.

“This is obviously a very fluid situation that requires constant review, communication and transparency, and we are dedicated to all three aspects. Working with the PGA Tour, we will continue to monitor information provided by the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, and local and state government leaders. We will offer regular status updates in the coming weeks including any additional protocols put in place to ensure the health and safety of all in attendance."

The RBC Heritage was first held in 1969 and is hosted annually at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C., one of the most charming venues on the PGA Tour . We will continue to monitor the situation and update appropriately.

