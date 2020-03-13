Coronavirus Updates2 hours ago

USGA says it has not made any decisions on its scheduling, including the U.S. Open, amid coronavirus pandemic

Winged Foot
The 521-yard par-5 ninth hole on the West Course at Winged Foot Golf Club.

As life in the United States began to warp amid the coronavirus pandemic this week, sporting organizations have suspended operations and canceled upcoming events. This includes the golf arena, highlighted by Augusta National postponing this year's Masters and the PGA Tour calling off the Players Championship and its next three weeks of events.

However, one group standing pat—for the moment—is the USGA.

On Friday morning the governing body announced it has not made any decisions on its schedule for the 2020 season.

"The USGA has been carefully monitoring all information available regarding the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 and remains focused on the health and safety of the USGA community, including our staff, players, officials, volunteers and spectators," the statement says. "We have stablished an internal task force and are communicating on a regular basis with our peers in the golf community and the broader sports world as information on this evolving issue continues to be shared. Our leadership continues to follow current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization and will remain vigilant in working with local and state authorities to monitor the virus and its implications for the entire USGA community.

"Our championship season begins in late April and runs through September, with the U.S. Open being played in June, and as of today, we have not made any decisions to alter this schedule. We are committed to being proactive in updating our constituents regarding any changes and will provide more information as it becomes available. We will take action in the event there are direct impacts to our people or our championships, including our qualifiers.

The U.S. Open is set to begin on June 18 at Winged Foot G.C. in Mamaroneck, N.Y. Westchester County has been one of the epicenters of the American coronavirus outbreak, with the National Guard enforcing a containment area on the town of New Rochelle—just five minutes from Winged Foot.

Other crown jewels for the USGA include the U.S. Women's Open beginning on June 4 at Champions Club in Houston, the U.S. Senior Open starting June 25 at Newport C.C. in Rhode Island, and the U.S. Amateur on Aug. 10 at Bandon Dunes in Bandon, Ore.

