Trending
Nectar of the gods

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon takes sip of fan's beer, which is definitely allowed when you're winning by 40

By
an hour ago

In today's NFL, every first down, sack or batted pass is cause for a full on "Dancing with the Stars" routine. It's reached the point of being nauseating, and I'm a millennial, so you can't even use that god-awful, overused "ok boomer" joke on me. I think we can all agree that three-yard gains are not worthy if the discount double check belt.

That said, if you're playing like the Baltimore Ravens are right now, anything goes. Full-team photos, backflips, going streaking, etc. It's all gucci when you win seven in a row. That includes taking a sip of a fan's beer, as well as eating a fan's snack, which is something that happened on Monday night in Los Angeles. With a 45-6 lead, the Ravens defense picked off Jared Goff and put the Rams out of their misery late in the game. The celebration was on, and a fan in the front row at the LA Memorial Coliseum whipped out their phone, started filming and caught linebacker Matthew Judon taking a swig of his delicious Modelo Especial:

Oh hell yes. Is anyone having more fun than this Ravens team? Fun is cool when you're winning every game by 40. Not as cool when you're down two touchdowns like (COUGH) the Eagles (COUGH):

Hate to see that^

Judon's beer-sipping move is even more awesome when you remember this is the guy who delivered the greatest "Sunday Night Football" intro of all time:

You know what goes GREAT with Taco Bell? Modelo, which is so far superior to Corona it's actually insane. But that's a discussion for another time. Judon finished the night with a pair of tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and one tasty swig of suds. Have a night No. 99.

RELATED: Gronk body-bagging Jerry Jones and the Cowboys while wearing a turtleneck was A+ television

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Nectar of the gods

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon takes sip of fan's beer, which is definitely allowed when by...

an hour ago
Feel-Good Story

Anthony Kim once giving a five-figure tip to a waitress in need is the Thanksgiving story to...

18 hours ago
Cool Hand Luka

Luka Doncic is the MVP, Dallas's Messiah and a roastmaster

a day ago
You Can Call Him Al

Al Michaels saves doomed NBC Thanksgiving Football promotion by being Al Michaels

a day ago
Big Man On Campus

Joel Klatt riling up the "Avengers"-loving nerds makes him our college football star of the...

November 25, 2019
Monday Superlatives

The NBA Cup is both a terrific idea and a very hard sell

November 25, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Lions make the worst kind of NFL history with loss to...

November 25, 2019
Analyst Gronk

Gronk body-bagging Jerry Jones and the Cowboys while wearing a turtleneck was A+ television

November 24, 2019
Gambling

Behold the greatest—and craziest—parlay bet in golf history (If it's real)

November 24, 2019
Well Played

Jon Rahm racked up a lot of brownie points with what he said to his future wife after racking...

November 24, 2019
Whoops!

Mike Lorenzo-Vera drops hard F-bomb during live interview like it's nothing, comes up with...

November 23, 2019
Viral Videos

Watch this poor bastard accidentally cause a domino effect with golf bags

November 22, 2019
Stay Me7o

Carmelo Anthony doing his patented "FOH" rebound move, then hitting a 3 marked his official to...

November 22, 2019
Sex Ed

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte's advice to players: Have the laziest sex possible

November 22, 2019
Bigger Fish To Fry

Urban Meyer made it abundantly clear that Penn State is NOT Ohio State's rival twice this week

November 22, 2019
Finish Them

Houston Texans linebackers show up to TNF dressed like 'Mortal Kombat' characters, thankfully...

November 22, 2019
Back in the Saddle

Rugby man with horse thing delivers most oddly inspiring interview ever

November 21, 2019
Gifts That Keep Giving

Deck the halls with Busch's five-foot-long beer cooler stocking this holiday season

November 21, 2019
Related
Golf InstructionWhat happened when Butch Harmon took a lesson from …
The LoopRavens linebacker Matthew Judon takes sip of fan's …
Golf EquipmentTyler Duncan on his equipment, why golf balls can b…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved