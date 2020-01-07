The par-3 16th at Cabot Cliffs has elements of the par-3 15th and 16th at Cypress Point.

Scroll down for Golf Digest's latest ranking of the 30 best courses in Canada, determined by Golf Digest's 100 Greatest panelists, which consists of about 1,700 well-traveled amateur golfers across the United States and Canada. Golf Digest's panelists score courses on the following criteria: Shot Options, Challenge, Layout Variety, Distinctiveness, Aesthetics, Conditioning and Character. (Golf Digest's complete World 100 rankings, and the best courses in every country list, will be published next week on GolfDigest.com.)

KEY TO SYMBOLS

♦ Open to the public (parentheses indicate previous ranking)

Best Courses in Canada:

1. (1) Cabot Cliffs
Inverness, N.S.

The 11th is one of six par 4s at Cabot Cliffs, which also features six par 5s and six par 3s.

2. (2) The National G.C. of Canada
Woodbridge, Ont.

The 10th hole at the National Golf Course in Woodbridge, Ontario
Photo by Popperfoto/Getty Images

3. (3) St. George's G. and C.C.
Etobicoke, Ont.

4. (NR) Memphrémagog G.C.Magog, Quebec

5. (7) Capilano G. and C.C.
West Vancouver, B.C.

6. (4) Hamilton G. & C.C. (West/South)
Ancaster, Ont.

A view of the10th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club
Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images

7. (5) Cabot Links
Inverness, N.S.

Cabot Links 16th hole

8. (8) Fairmont Jasper (Alb.) Park Lodge G.C.

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge
Courtesy of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

9. (6) Fairmont Banff (Alb.) Springs G. Cse. (Thompson)

10. (10) Muskoka Bay Club
Gravenhurst, Ont.

Muskoka Bay Club hole 9
Photo by Stephen Szurlej

11. (9) Shaughnessy G. & C.C.
Vancouver, B.C.

CANADA - SEPTEMBER 08: Course scenic 6th hole during the first round of the 2005 Bell Canadian Open, September 8,2005, held at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, Vancouver, B.C. (Photo by S. Badz/Getty Images)
Photo by Stan Badz/Getty Images

12. (11) Devil's Paintbrush
Caledon East, Ont.

13. (15) Cape Breton Highlands Links
Ingonish Beach, N.S.

Highlands Links Golf Course, Nova Scotia, Canada
Photo by Purestock/Getty Images

14. (13) Beacon Hall G.C.
Aurora, Ont.

15. (26) Tobiano G. Cse.
Kamloops, B.C.

16. (12) The Links at Crowbush Cove
Morell, P.E.I.

Aerial of The Links at Crowbush Cove, Lakeside, Prince Edward Island, Canada
Photo by Getty Images

17. (17) Devil's Pulpit
Caledon Village, Ont.

18. (16) Victoria (B.C.) G.C.

Victoria GC 7,8,9

19. (20) Toronto G.C.
Mississauga, Ont.

20. (22) Redtail G. Cse.
Port Stanley, Ont.

21. (24) Mississaugua (Ont.) G. & C.C.

22. (19) Calgary (Alb.) G. & C.C.

23. (28) Westmount G. & C.C.
Kitchener, Ont.

24. (23) Oviinbyrd G.C.
Foots Bay, Ont.

25. (New) Royal Montreal G.C. (Blue)Ile Bizard, Quebec

26. (14) Bigwin Island (Ont.) G.C.

Bigwin Island Golf Club on Bigwin Island . The Vista from the old Tower is spectacular as is the view at the 6th and the 18th tee.
Photo by David Cooper/Toronto Star via Getty Images

27. (25) London (Ont.) Hunt and C.C.

28. (21) Coppinwood G.C.
Uxbridge, Ont.

29. (New) Big Sky G.C. (Championship) ♦ Pemberton, B.C.

30. (New) Rosedale G.C.
Toronto

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending Now
Related
Golf CoursesEnvironmental Leaders in Golf Awards: A resounding …
Golf News & ToursMatthew Wolff's refreshing approach to managing exp…
Golf EquipmentTour Edge Exotics EXS 220 metalwoods focus on misse…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved