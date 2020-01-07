Scroll down for Golf Digest's latest ranking of the 30 best courses in Canada, determined by Golf Digest's 100 Greatest panelists, which consists of about 1,700 well-traveled amateur golfers across the United States and Canada. Golf Digest's panelists score courses on the following criteria: Shot Options, Challenge, Layout Variety, Distinctiveness, Aesthetics, Conditioning and Character. (Golf Digest's complete World 100 rankings , and the best courses in every country list, will be published next week on GolfDigest.com.)

KEY TO SYMBOLS

♦ Open to the public (parentheses indicate previous ranking)

Best Courses in Canada:

1. (1) Cabot Cliffs ♦

Inverness, N.S.

Pinterest The 11th is one of six par 4s at Cabot Cliffs, which also features six par 5s and six par 3s.

2. (2) The National G.C. of Canada

Woodbridge, Ont.

Pinterest Photo by Popperfoto/Getty Images

3. (3) St. George's G. and C.C.

Etobicoke, Ont.

4. (NR) Memphrémagog G.C. Magog, Quebec

5. (7) Capilano G. and C.C.

West Vancouver, B.C.

6. (4) Hamilton G. & C.C. (West/South)

Ancaster, Ont.

Pinterest Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images

7. (5) Cabot Links ♦

Inverness, N.S.

8. (8) Fairmont Jasper (Alb.) Park Lodge G.C. ♦

Pinterest Courtesy of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

9. (6) Fairmont Banff (Alb.) Springs G. Cse. (Thompson) ♦

10. (10) Muskoka Bay Club ♦

Gravenhurst, Ont.

Pinterest Photo by Stephen Szurlej

11. (9) Shaughnessy G. & C.C.

Vancouver, B.C.

Pinterest Photo by Stan Badz/Getty Images

12. (11) Devil's Paintbrush

Caledon East, Ont.

13. (15) Cape Breton Highlands Links ♦

Ingonish Beach, N.S.

Pinterest Photo by Purestock/Getty Images

14. (13) Beacon Hall G.C.

Aurora, Ont.

15. (26) Tobiano G. Cse. ♦

Kamloops, B.C.

16. (12) The Links at Crowbush Cove ♦

Morell, P.E.I.

Pinterest Photo by Getty Images

17. (17) Devil's Pulpit

Caledon Village, Ont.

18. (16) Victoria (B.C.) G.C.

19. (20) Toronto G.C.

Mississauga, Ont.

20. (22) Redtail G. Cse.

Port Stanley, Ont.

21. (24) Mississaugua (Ont.) G. & C.C.

22. (19) Calgary (Alb.) G. & C.C.

23. (28) Westmount G. & C.C.

Kitchener, Ont.

24. (23) Oviinbyrd G.C.

Foots Bay, Ont.

25. (New) Royal Montreal G.C. (Blue) Ile Bizard, Quebec

26. (14) Bigwin Island (Ont.) G.C. ♦

Pinterest Photo by David Cooper/Toronto Star via Getty Images

27. (25) London (Ont.) Hunt and C.C.

28. (21) Coppinwood G.C.

Uxbridge, Ont.

29. (New) Big Sky G.C. (Championship) ♦ Pemberton, B.C.

30. (New) Rosedale G.C.

Toronto

