Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo DROPS Kyle Okposo with one punch in third career NHL fight

New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo hasn't been able to solidify his spot in the lineup this season, often finding himself in coach David Quinn's doghouse for maturity issues. But when he has gotten his shot, he often makes an impact by flashing some of the offensive skill that made him an intriguing prospect.

He's also shown that he's not afraid to mix it up, chirping anyone and everyone he can despite being just a 23-year-old pup. On Friday night in Buffalo, he did something you love to see if you're a fan, and something that should earn him plenty of respect with his teammates. After Rangers winger Mats Zuccarrello took a hard hit from Buffalo's Kyle Okposo, DeAngelo stepped in and defended his teammate. And this wasn't just some scrap, he emphatically knocked out Okposo with one punch:

Oooo boy is right. Quite the right hook from DeAngelo, who clearly took home the W in just his third career NHL fight. Per hockeyfights.com it's his second fight this season, the first coming back in November. His other came a year ago against Philadelphia's Wayne Simmonds, and it did not go nearly as well for Tony:

Good to see DeAngelo's fighting skills see a slight improvement over the last year.

RELATED: This wild hockey fight was far more entertaining than McGregor vs. Khabib