R&A picks roster for the 2017 Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team

The past two British Amateur champions, Harry Ellis and Scott Gregory, along with Alfie Plant, the low amateur at the Open Championship last month at Royal Birkdale, highlight the 10-player Great Britain & Ireland team set to play in the upcoming Walker Cup against the United States at Los Angeles Country Club.

“We have been very impressed with the performances of many of the GB&I players so far this season and it has been a difficult decision to select only 10 players,” said GB&I captain Craig Watson in a press release.”

The GB&I side will be looking to keep the Cup after winning convincingly at Royal Lytham in 2015, 16½-9½, the largest margin of victory over the Americans since the biennial matches began in 1922.

Here's the complete team:

David Boote, 23, Walton Heath, Wales

Jack Davidson, 20, Llanwern, Wales

Harry Ellis, 21, Meon Valley, England

Scott Gregory, 22, Corhampton, England

Matthew Jordan, 21, Royal Liverpool, England

Paul McBride, 21, The Island, Ireland

Robert MacIntyre, 21, Glencruitten, Scotland

Alfie Plant, 25, Sundridge Park, England

Jack Singh Brar, 20, Remedy Oak, England

Connor Syme, 22, Drumoig, Scotland

