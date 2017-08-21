R&A picks roster for the 2017 Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team

Walker Cup6 hours ago

The past two British Amateur champions, Harry Ellis and Scott Gregory, along with Alfie Plant, the low amateur at the Open Championship last month at Royal Birkdale, highlight the 10-player Great Britain & Ireland team set to play in the upcoming Walker Cup against the United States at Los Angeles Country Club.

“We have been very impressed with the performances of many of the GB&I players so far this season and it has been a difficult decision to select only 10 players,” said GB&I captain Craig Watson in a press release.”

The GB&I side will be looking to keep the Cup after winning convincingly at Royal Lytham in 2015, 16½-9½, the largest margin of victory over the Americans since the biennial matches began in 1922.

Here's the complete team:

David Boote, 23, Walton Heath, Wales
Jack Davidson, 20, Llanwern, Wales
Harry Ellis, 21, Meon Valley, England
Scott Gregory, 22, Corhampton, England
Matthew Jordan, 21, Royal Liverpool, England
Paul McBride, 21, The Island, Ireland
Robert MacIntyre, 21, Glencruitten, Scotland
Alfie Plant, 25, Sundridge Park, England
Jack Singh Brar, 20, Remedy Oak, England
Connor Syme, 22, Drumoig, Scotland

