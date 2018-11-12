Trending
Rams-Chiefs opens with highest over/under ever, is the greatest gambling tease in history

The highly anticipated meeting between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico is finally here as we enter Week 11 in the NFL season. This is obviously a potential Super Bowl matchup between the two high-flying teams with 9-1 records, but in the gambling world, it's already made history. Westgate Las Vegas Superbook has installed the Rams as one-point favorites, but more importantly, the over/under has been set at a gaudy 64(!) points.

If you're thinking, that seems like a high total for an NFL game, well, duh. It's actually the highest total ever going back to when records of this important stuff (For some reason, people didn't keep record of gambling lines before 1986. Idiots) has been kept.

This is on point with Westgate's early release — yes, there was an early release because of all the buzz — of a 63.5 total for this game a few weeks back. And it breaks the previous record of 60 between the Chiefs and the Raiders on Christmas Day in 2004. By the way, that game went over thanks to a field goal at the buzzer that gave KC the win.

Sixty-four points. That's NINE touchdowns, plus a point. So really eight touchdowns with extra points, plus a touchdown and a two-point conversion when Rams coach Sean McVay decides to have a little fun. These two offenses, which are 1-2 in points scored, are nothing short of ELECTRIC.

But how should you approach wagering on this line? There's no way they're going to go over 64 points, right? WRONG. Barring a sloppy field in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, Vegas seems to be trying to scare people from taking the over. Don't fall for it. The Chiefs might score 64 on their own. This one is going OVER. Book it.

