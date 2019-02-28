Rajon Rondo does A+ Craig Kimbrel impression, nearly takes JaVale McGee's head off with fastball

Rajon Rondo is on his sixth team in the last six years, a byproduct of him being an attractive target every off-season in free agency, but also being a difficult teammate to deal with (if you believe those rumors). Since being traded by the Boston Celtics, no team has signed him to to a deal that has exceeded two years, and the team that did sign him to a two-year deal, the Chicago Bulls, waived him after his first season with the team.

That's why, no matter how long he plays for the Lakers or any other franchise before hanging them up, he'll always be known as a Boston Celtic. He spent nine seasons in green, won a championship and made four All-Star teams. When he hit a buzzer beater to beat his former team in their arena earlier this month, the 33-year-old was visibly emotional afterwards, saying "This [the final shot] is one I'll be playing for the rest of my life."

As if that wasn't enough to show his heart was still in Boston, Rondo was caught on camera impersonating former Boston Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel during the Lakers pre-game shoot-around on Wednesday night. Based off this impression, Rondo has watched a ton of Sox games in the last few years, because it's spot on:

If you can get past the fact that he balked, this is A+ stuff from Rondo. Maybe even better than Phillies fans:

Also, that was some HEAT. Nearly took JaVale McGee's head off. Cool to see Rondo jones-ing for baseball season just like the rest of us.