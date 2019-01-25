Trending
T him Up

Rajon Rondo remains the greatest free-throw troller on the planet

By
5 hours ago

Throughout his career, Rajon Rondo has always had the reputation that he'll do whatever it takes to win, and we're talking literally anything. Some of what he does can be perceived as punk-ish, and some of it could be called "fiery." Whichever you believe, there is no denying you'd love to have him on your team, at least for like year or two before he wears out his welcome.

Some of his best antics come when he or the other team is at the free throw line. The L.A. Lakers point guard will try every trick in the book to get in the shooter's head, and his favorite move is attempting to sneak in a high five on them like he's their teammate. There are YouTube compilation videos of Rondo doing exactly this:

That video also omits Rondo's greatest move of all, wiping the sweat from his forehead on the ball before Draymond Green got it back for his second free throw in last year's playoffs:

All harmless, gross fun. Just Rondo being a little rascal, am I right? Well, Thursday night he pulled his most questionable free throw tactic of all, and one that earned him a technical foul. Watch Rondo in the top right corner of the screen as Minnesota's Taj Gibson takes his foul shot:

Honestly surprised Rondo didn't just throw the towel directly at Gibson. What a wild move. But it's not even the best part of the video. Check out the time and score. The Lakers are down 13 with just over two minutes to play and Rondo is still pulling this bullshit like the game is on the line. No one can ever say he doesn't care about winning, that or he just flat out hates everyone. Little bit of both, most likely.

RELATED: Blake Griffin rips own team during interview, teammate video bombs interview. Things got awkward

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Instagram Official

Apparently Michelle Wie is dating the son of NBA legend Jerry West

30 minutes ago
Viral Videos

Middle school teacher does insane classroom dunk over student, is the coolest teacher ever

4 hours ago
Celebrity Deathmatch

A Vegas sportsbook released actual odds for a Derek Carr vs. Stephen A. Smith fight

4 hours ago
Nice Try

Fan tries to narc on Ian Poulter putting with flagstick in, predictably gets mocked by Poulter...

5 hours ago
T him Up

Rajon Rondo remains the greatest free-throw troller on the planet

5 hours ago
The Dude Abides Again

Wait, is Jeff Bridges announcing a 'Big Lebowski' sequel on Super Bowl Sunday?

a day ago
Wrong PowerPoint, Jeff

This story about the Browns accidentally projecting porn in the team facility is peak Browns

January 24, 2019
Air Raid Offense

Patrick Mahomes takes out AFC Championship angst on innocent range balls

January 24, 2019
Tiger Watch

Watch Tiger Woods get denied a slice of pizza—and handle it remarkably well

January 24, 2019
Cringeworthy

Blake Griffin rips own team during interview, teammate video bombs interview. Things got...

January 24, 2019
Civil War

New South Side Chicago bar has a strict set of rules...including no Cubs fans

January 23, 2019
Legends

And here we have the best Mariano Rivera story yet from seven-time MLB All-Star Michael Young

January 23, 2019
Free Sh*t

If Super Bowl LIII goes to overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings is hooking America up with free wings

January 23, 2019
Odd Jobs

Super Bowl LIII: The Rams have a coach dedicated to holding Sean McVay back on sideline

January 23, 2019
You Wanna Go?

Gorgui Dieng had a perfect response when asked why he wanted to meet Devin Booker in the after...

January 23, 2019
The Grind

Golf's new power couple, the most bizarre sports commercial ever, and Brooks & Dustin do the

January 22, 2019
Numbah One

New York radio legend Mike Francesa thought Todd Gurley's fake referee jersey swap picture was...

January 22, 2019
Nostradamus

Who was the MVP of Championship Sunday? Tony Romo, obviously

January 21, 2019
Related
The LoopThe 2008 Celtics reunited for Paul Pierce's jersey …
The LoopSuns forward Josh Jackson was at "The Malice at the…
The LoopRichard Jefferson told the quintessential Kobe Brya…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection