Puma’s new high-tops reach new heights in golf shoe style, comfort and stability

Building on the high-top and hybrid golf shoe trends, Puma has released the ultra-stylish, first of its kind IGNITE PWRADAPT Hi-top golf shoe.

Designed with the company’s 3-dimensional traction pods that have been a hit in other Puma models, these high-tops provide extra stability on any lie as the pod "cleats" move independently of one another. This gives the shoe a spikeless feel with tour-level traction.

The midsole is fitted with Ignite Foam, which adds comfort and provides additional energy return on every step and weight transfer. For extra ankle support and an elevated streetwear style look, the traditional tongue is replaced by a knit collar made with the breathable Evoknit technology found across the apparel lines.

These shoes are all-weather and come with a two-year waterproof warranty. The loop strap allows for a customized fit with locked in support.

If you’re a sucker for detailing or a Puma brand loyalist, look no further than the leather tab on the heel, stamped with the zip code of Puma HQ, and the sock-liner featuring a topographic map of that location (Carlsbad, C.A.). The IGNITE PWRADAPT Hi-Tops ($220) are available now in grey and black.

