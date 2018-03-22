Pro golfer finds clubs for sale months after they were "lost" on flight

We've shared tales of airlines damaging professional golfers' clubs or misplacing their bags right before critical tournaments. But the story of In-Kyung Kim's sticks is quite the saga.

Kim, the seventh-ranked women's player in the world, was on an American Airlines flight in January when her equipment was lost. The company suggested renting clubs in the meantime, easier said than done given it was the same set Kim used during her Women's Open Championship victory last summer. Also unfortunate, as Kim's bag featured a few clubs that were no longer in production.

A few weeks following the incident, Kim shot a "What's in my bag?" segment with Alison Whitaker , where she relayed her plight. A video that serendipitously caught the eye of three San Diego golfers, who discovered Kim's clubs at a Play It Again Sports store in California.

Kim has been reunited with her equipment thanks to the trio, along with the Carlsbad Police Department. While she's happy to have her bats back in tow (except for her head covers), she couldn't help but jab American Airlines one final time.

"Do you still think my clubs are missing?"

