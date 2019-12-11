Trending
Phil Being Phil

Presidents Cup 2019: Phil Mickelson, in a full USA onesie, shares what might be the best sports-watching setup of all time

By
2 hours ago

Phil Mickelson's streak of playing in 24 consecutive team events for the United States is coming to an end this week, as Phil did not qualify for the Presidents Cup matches at Royal Melbourne. Before the action starts, Mickelson shared his TV-watching setup from his house (or one of his houses, at least), and it's quite possibly the most glorious sports setup we've seen.

Five TVs, theoretically to watch all five fourballs sessions on Day 1 of action from Royal Melbourne, is incredible. To be honest, we'd bet the U.S. and International team captains are even envious of this setup—what better way to keep track of every shot hit by both sides?

You need to see the setup to believe it. And you also need to see the A-1 calf flex, all while drinking some sort of concoction out of a replica Presidents Cup? It doesn't get more Phil Mickelson than this...

We'll give Justin Thomas a quick shootout for having an equally envious TV-watching setup, as he shared during this year's March Madness. Of course, JT will be in Royal Melbourne leading Team USA, so Lefty has him beat in terms of golf setups this week.

RELATED: Presidents Cup 2019: Justin Thomas' March Madness streaming HQ will make you green with envy

You better believe Phil will be texting U.S. captain Tiger Woods, and his vice captains, Fred Couples, Steve Stricker and Zach Johnson, with all of his strategical maneuvering and thoughts on pairings as the matches go on. We hope Phil actually FaceTimes into the Team USA team room while wearing this USA onesie for a little motivational speech.

Phil Mickelson, representing Amurrica forever.

RELATED: Presidents Cup 2019: The 10 best storylines that do not include “Patrick” or “Reed”

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM GOLF DIGEST

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Analytics

Bruins forward Brett Ritchie bungles easiest math problem he'll ever face in his life

an hour ago
Hmm...

Watch out, NFL, the New England Patriots just signed a trick-shot(?) kicker

an hour ago
Phil Being Phil

Presidents Cup 2019: Phil Mickelson, in a full USA onesie, shares what might be the best setup...

2 hours ago
This year's stuff that mattered

9 'things' that tell the story of the year in golf in 2019

2 hours ago
Shoot your Shot

JJ Culver, brother of Jarrett Culver, just dropped 100 points in a college basketball game

4 hours ago
When In Melbourne...

Presidents Cup 2019: Is Vegemite good, or disgusting? A very American investigation

5 hours ago
Well Played

Tiger Woods waited nearly 20 years to get revenge on a caddie for trash-talking him at the Cup

a day ago
Time Is A Flat Circle

Here's a video of Zack Greinke taking longer than the Kentucky Derby to throw a damn pitch

a day ago
Sound Up

Phil "The Thrill" Rivers delivers soundbite of the NFL season

December 10, 2019
The Grind

Patrick Reed gets ripped for rules controversy, Presidents Cup couples get fancy, and Rickie a...

December 10, 2019
Droppin' Bombs

Nemanja Bjelica drops game-winning tre and interview f-bomb to cap eventful evening

December 10, 2019
Bum Raps

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher cut after spending morning with sick kids

December 9, 2019
Monday Superlatives

The Milwaukee Bucks will either be legends or tragic figures in 2020, with no in between

December 9, 2019
Lane Train

Lane Kiffin recalls getting fired from USC on the tarmac with perfect self-own during press...

December 9, 2019
Everybody Settle Down

The entire Staples Center landed on the naughty list on Sunday night

December 9, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: The final four

December 9, 2019
Big Man On Campus

Man has Lane Kiffin hold his baby, tells him 'getchu a burner phone,' is our college football...

December 9, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Jameis Winston is the worst best quarterback in the NFL

December 9, 2019
Related
The LoopBruins forward Brett Ritchie bungles easiest math p…
The LoopWatch out, NFL, the New England Patriots just signe…
The LoopPresidents Cup 2019: Phil Mickelson, in a full USA …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved