Phil Mickelson's streak of playing in 24 consecutive team events for the United States is coming to an end this week, as Phil did not qualify for the Presidents Cup matches at Royal Melbourne. Before the action starts, Mickelson shared his TV-watching setup from his house (or one of his houses, at least), and it's quite possibly the most glorious sports setup we've seen.

Five TVs, theoretically to watch all five fourballs sessions on Day 1 of action from Royal Melbourne, is incredible. To be honest, we'd bet the U.S. and International team captains are even envious of this setup—what better way to keep track of every shot hit by both sides?

You need to see the setup to believe it. And you also need to see the A-1 calf flex, all while drinking some sort of concoction out of a replica Presidents Cup? It doesn't get more Phil Mickelson than this...

We'll give Justin Thomas a quick shootout for having an equally envious TV-watching setup, as he shared during this year's March Madness . Of course, JT will be in Royal Melbourne leading Team USA, so Lefty has him beat in terms of golf setups this week.

You better believe Phil will be texting U.S. captain Tiger Woods, and his vice captains, Fred Couples, Steve Stricker and Zach Johnson, with all of his strategical maneuvering and thoughts on pairings as the matches go on. We hope Phil actually FaceTimes into the Team USA team room while wearing this USA onesie for a little motivational speech.

Phil Mickelson, representing Amurrica forever.

