Presidents Cup 2019: Our favorite Presidents Cup-themed products to help you support your team

It's been an exciting week of primetime golf and fierce competition surrounding the Presidents Cup. You might not have been able to swing a trip to Royal Melbourne to cheer on your favorite team, but these Presidents Cup-inspired will help you get into the spirit of things from afar. All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Team USA First and Second Round Uniforms

Lacoste Men's Presidents Cup Pinstriped Breathable Jersey Golf Polo

The U.S. squad choose clean patriotic micro-stripes for the first two rounds of the Presidents Cup. The tight-striped design is flattering on a variety of body types and looks great alone or layered under sweaters. Lacoste designed a collection of Presidents Cup fan gear inspired by both team uniforms. These shirts have an embroidered Presidents Cup logo on the left sleeve and are made with technical, performance materials that'll hold up on and off the course.

Available at lacoste.com

BUY NOW: $110

Team USA Third and Final Round Uniforms

Men's Presidents Cup Striped Breathable Stretch Jersey Golf Polo Shirt

Through the weekend, Team USA will wear crisp multi-striped shirts that are a great display of the team colors on a refined-athletic design. The lightweight jersey shirts are breathable and made with moisture-wicking properties.

Available at lacoste.com

BUY NOW: $110

International Team Round One and Two Shirts

Outfitting the International team presents a unique challenge with so many countries comprising the team. Ernie Els and Co. opted for a simple black top with green detailing for the first round and went full green in the second. The bright green shade is a fun pop of color that distinguishes them from their opponents and is easy to be dressed up or down.

Shop Round One Shirt: $98

Shop Round Two Shirt: $98

International Team Third and Final Round Shirts

The final-round outfit (shirt shown above, left) for the International team is expected to be one of the strongest looks of the week. The clean rugby-stripe-like top is sporty, classic and will shine over black trousers.

Shop Round Three Shirt: $110

Shop Final Round Shirt: $98

Puma Presidents Cup Shoes:

PUMA Men's Limited Edition IGNITE PWRADAPT Caged Golf Shoes

These limited-edition golf shoes are a stylish way to support Team USA without sacrificing comfort. They're waterproof, have a full-length cushioning platform and an innovative cage at the laces that tightens around the foot for a customizable fit.

Available at cobragolf.com

BUY NOW: $170

PUMA Men's Limited Edition IGNITE NXT Golf Shoes

These shoes were made for captain Ernie Els' squad. The ultra-slick black golf shoe is accented with gold touches at the heel and in the midsole. Ernie Els’ signature logo is incorporated on the heel pull tab and inside of the tongue pull tab and the outsole is covered with a repeating pattern of the International team logo.

Available at cobragolf.com

BUY NOW: $140

Vessel Presidents Cup Collection

You might have spotted these bags on the course this week. Vessel launched a limited run of staff and stand bags to celebrate the tournament. These bags are ultra-durable, abrasion- and heat-resistant and packed with pockets.

Available at vesselbags.com ($399-$599)

Vessel also released matching travel bags to appeal to American supporters wanting to flash their spirit on the go. The garment duffel (above, right) is a fan favorite as it opens up flat, allowing you to use it as a traditional garment bag or a standard duffel to hold up to three suits, plus a pair or two of shoes.

Available at vesselbags.com (Both $299)

You might also see these in a few American bags at Royal Melbourne. The high-quality leather headcovers are lined with velour and are made with water-resistant materials. The form-fitting design to keep your sticks protected and patriotic.

Available at vesselbags.com ($199 for set)

