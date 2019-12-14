Presidents Cup 2019 live blog: Can the United States complete its comeback at Royal Melbourne?

In its 26-year existence, the Presidents Cup has often been noted for what it's not. In 2019, it's been everything fans have wanted, and more.

The Internationals, who have won only once in the previous 12 battles and entered Australia as massive underdogs, smacked the Americans in the mouth on Day 1, winning four of the five matches. That performance proved not to be an aberration, as Ernie Els' upstart club split Friday's foursomes session, and appeared to be on the verge of a knockout blow when raising its advantage to four points on Saturday morning.

However, the United States answered on Saturday afternoon, winning three of the four available points to cut the deficit to two heading into Sunday singles, a charge that gives the Americans a very realistic chance at retaining the cup.

Trying to set the tone for the red, white and blue will be Tiger Woods. The 15-time major winner, who is also serving as captain for the Americans, is sending himself out first, facing dynamo Abraham Ancer, who boasts a team-best 3.5 points for the Internationals. Other interesting match-ups include Justin Thomas against Cam Smith, Sungjae Im versus Gary Woodland, and Hideki Matsuyama taking on Tony Finau. Patrick Reed, who is 0-3 this week, will be without his caddie and brother-in-law Kessler Karain, as Karain was barred from Sunday's play for an altercation with a fan.

The Golf Digest team will be with you for the entire final round at Royal Melbourne, keeping you up to date on the matches, momentum swings, and other notable happenings that have made this Presidents Cup one of the more captivating in event history.

All times ET

6:53 p.m .: Reed came to play. He stiffs his approach at the third to six feet or so, putting the screws on Pan. Ahead, Ancer three-putts, giving the hole to Woods. Tiger is 1 Up.

6:51 p.m. : C.T. Pan three-putts the second to go 2 Down to Patrick Reed. At the fourth, Ancer's birdie try goes 15 feet by.

6:47 p.m .: Matsuyama converts the bird to go 2 Up thru three. At the fourth, Ancer's approach is on the green but some 50 feet away, while Tiger has 20 or so feet on his bird.

6:44 p.m. : Matsuyama puts his tee shot at the third to three feet, while Finau's goes 30 feet or so past the pin. At the first, Dustin Johnson's birdie comes up short, giving Haotong Li a chance to strike an opening blow. That too misses. Not a lot of birds at the first today.

6:42 p.m. : Tony Finau needs a hug, and quick. After missing a short one at the first, he missed another five-footer at the second, a roll that comes nowhere close. Matsuyama 1 Up in the match.

6:41 p.m. : Tiger makes Ancer putt out a three-footer. Ancer responds by making Tiger finish his bogey inside a foot. This week is officially drunk. Ancer evens things up with the par at No. 3

6:35 p.m .: Reed comes out of the gate with a birdie, winning his first hole against C.T. Pan. Ahead, Tiger's pitch comes up short, leaving a testy 12 feet or so.

6:32 p.m. : Tiger gets too cute with his tee shot at the par-3 third, his ball coming up short of the false front and rolling some 30 yards short, leaving a super hard and awkward chip. Ancer responds with a shot safely on the green, putting the pressure on Tiger.

6:28 p.m. : Woods makes a two-putt birdie at No. 2, and Ancer can't, ahem, answer. Woods 1 Up thru two.

6:23 p.m. : Matsuyama misses hard to the left, giving Finau a great opportunity...and opportunity he can't convert.

6:21 p.m .: Big Tone! Finau puts his second at the first to five feet, while Matsuyama's bunker shot, while leaving an uphill putt, is 15 feet or so away.

6:18 p.m. : Woods hits a rocket on the par-5 second, while Ancer's tee shot goes right, could be blocked out. Advantage for Tiger to get one early.

6:14 p.m .: Match 2 is on the tee: Tony Finau vs. Hideki Matsuyama. Finau hasn't played particularly great, desperately needing at least a halve in his battle. His drive at the first is strong, stopping just short of the right greenside bunker, while Matsuyama's ball finds the trap.

6:12 p.m .: Tiger's approach finds to green, but he can't convert from 20 feet out. Ancer makes a nice pitch to eight feet, but shows his nerves by leaving his putt well short.

6:04 p.m. : Balls are in the air. Tiger goes first, his drive a bit too far to the right, running through the fairway and leaving a difficult approach. Ancer responds with a perfect drive to the proper angle. This firecracker has been lit.

5:51 p.m .: One of the two greatest golfers of all-time going against a Presidents Cup rookie seems like a landslide, but Abraham Ancer has arguably been the best player on either team this week. Sound in all facets of the game, with the guts of a guy that makes Bear Grylls look like a wimp. Woods was strong in his two performances of the week, but this is going to be slugfest.

5:25 p.m. : Tiger, teeing off at 6:02 p.m. ET, is warming up on the range. He is dressed in a red sweater, which is the USA uniform for Sunday. Would have been a real boss move to wear the Sunday red while the rest of the guys wear blue or white. Alas, missed opportunity.

5:05 p.m .: Speaking to Golf Channel, Fred Couples speaks to the Australian crowds, an issue that seemed to divide captains Tiger Woods and Ernie Els yesterday. While somewhat dancing around the subject—particularly the treatment of Patrick Reed—Couples says the fans aren't yelling in the backswings or during strokes of the American players, signaling everything else is fair play. "They are rooting for their team, which is what we expect," Couples says.

