A difficult week in which partisan crowds have heckled Patrick Reed in the wake of his rules violation at the Hero World Challenge got even worse on Saturday at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

After Reed lost his morning four-ball match with partner Webb Simpson, dropping his record this week at the Presidents Cup to 0-3, Kessler Karain, Reed’s caddie and brother in law, got into an altercation with a fan.

Multiple outlets, including ESPN, have reported that Karain shoved a fan after the fan lashed out at Reed. The reports are based on a statement that Karain provided the outlets.

"As a caddy one of your jobs is to protect your player. And unlike several other sports, in golf fans can get pretty close to Athletes," Karain said as part of the statement . "We have been known for having fun with some good banter, but after hearing several fans in Australia for 3 days some had taken it too far, I had enough. And this gentleman was one of them. I got off the cart and shoved him, said a couple things, probably a few expletives. Security came and I got back in [the] cart and left. I don't think there's one caddy I know that could blame me."

Reed was already sitting out Saturday afternoon’s foursomes session, U.S. captain Tiger Woods having left Reed out of the lineup.

RELATED: Patrick Reed's disastrous Presidents Cup gets worse with foursomes benching

Exactly how fans would react to Reed had been a story since the Americans arrived in Australia on Monday, following Reed's two-stroke penalty at the Hero for moving sand in a waste bunker, which was deemed to have helped improve his line of play. International team members Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith stated that they thought it would be OK for fans to let Reed hear it about his rules violation.

"I don't have any sympathy for anyone that cheats," Smith said. "I hope the crowd absolutely gives it to not only him, but everyone (on the American team) next week."

When Reed arrived on the first tee for Thursday morning's opening four-ball matches, the jeers began, and Reed knew that he was going to be in for a long week.

For the most part, Reed remained calm in the face of the clamor. One of the few public acknowledgements of the matter came on Friday, during his foursome match. On the 11th green, Reed was standing over a putt when he heard a jeer. He made the putt, but then responded by using his putter in a shoveling motion.

The distractions off the course have not helped Reed's play on it. Partnered in the first three sessions with Webb Simpson, the duo had been defeated all three times.

The story will be updated as additional information is reported.