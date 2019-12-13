Presidents Cup 2019: Justin Thomas was NOT happy about having to putt this

Justin Thomas screamed a Terrell Owens quote after sinking the winning putt in his Friday match. On Saturday, he didn't need to say anything to convey how he felt about another birdie. This time, he wasn't happy.

After the American star converted a three-footer on the 11th hole during Saturday's four-ball session at the 2019 Presidents Cup, Thomas turned toward his opponents, Marc Leishman and Haotong Li, and mocked the length of the putt that hadn't been conceded. Check it out:

To provide a bit more context, Thomas had been asked to mark his ball by Leishman, who wanted to avoid a potential backstopping issue before playing his third shot. Apparently, Thomas thought he should have been given the putt at that point.

We've seen some short putts not given in this event thus far—mostly by the Internationals—but this was a legit three feet. And Leishman and Li were already 2 down in the match. Frankly, them conceding that putt in that situation would have been surprising.

This also isn't the first time tension between the two teams has bubbled up this week. On Thursday, Australian Golf Digest reported Patrick Reed purposely brushed shoulders with Cameron Smith , who had been critical of Reed's Hero World Challenge penalty last week, in between holes.

In any event, Thomas and partner Rickie Fowler took a 3-up lead after this awkward sequence. We're guessing they won't be too keen on conceding putts the rest of the way, either.

