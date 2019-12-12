Presidents Cup 2019: The Patrick Reed-Cameron Smith "love tap" cameras didn't catch

Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith, who hasn't held back expressing his thoughts regarding Captain America, have yet to play against each other at this week's Presidents Cup. Apparently, that didn't stop the two from having quite the on-course meeting on Thursday.

According to Australian Golf Digest , Reed and Smith intentionally brushed shoulders between the fifth and sixth holes at Royal Melbourne during Thursday's four-ball session. Here's how Brad Clifton described the scene:

Left disappointed that a fiery showdown between the two hadn’t eventuated, fans greenside got what they paid for when they spotted Reed, after draining a crucial birdie putt to win the hole, making a beeline straight to the sixth tee via Smith. While no words were exchanged between the two players, they were seen “deliberately” bumping into each other in a clash of shoulders, with one witness referring to it as a “love tap” that drew a wry grin from Smith.

Sounds spicy! And not too surprising considering Smith's comments in recent days. Speaking to Evin Priest of the Australian Associated Press on Sunday, Smith called Reed's camera-angle explanation for his two-stroke penalty in a bunker at last week's Hero World Challenge, "bulls**t." And of Reed potentially getting a chilly reception from the Australian fans this week: "I hope so. I don't have any sympathy for anyone that cheats."

Reed, who was heckled throughout Day 1 play , said Smith's comments would make this event "personal," and on Wednesday, Smith doubled down on his original statements.

“Yeah, I’m sure he didn’t like it. I think there is a little bit of tension there,” Smith told reporters at Royal Melbourne. “I’ve looked at Patrick a couple times, but he hasn’t looked back. I’m looking forward to the weekend.”

Perhaps, that's when we'll actually see these two go at it on the course (fingers crossed!). In the meantime, Smith will pair with Sungjae Im against the American team of Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland in the fifth and final match of Friday's foursomes session . And Reed will once again play with Webb Simpson, taking on Marc Leishman and Abraham Ancer in the day's third match.

