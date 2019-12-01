Presidents Cupan hour ago

Presidents Cup 2019: Adam Scott asks Australian crowds not to cheer for Tiger Woods, American team

The Presidents Cup, compared to its biennial match counterpart, the Ryder Cup, has been a civil affair. In Adam Scott's eyes, perhaps a bit too civil.

In an interview with the Herald Sun ahead of the American-International matchup at Royal Melbourne, Scott implored his countrymen not to root for the opposing squad.

"Last time it was too friendly," Scott told the Herald Sun, referring to the 2011 Presidents Cup in Melbourne. "Quite bluntly, we want the home-crowd advantage, and I'll be disappointed if they are cheering enthusiastically for Tiger or anyone on the U.S. team."

Woods, still the sport's biggest draw as he nears 44, is making his first start Down Under since the 2011 matches, as he'll act as a playing captain. Coupled with the goodwill generated by his 2019 Masters triumph, it's likely the 15-time major winner will receive his share of support from the Aussie galleries.

Nevertheless, Scott is adamant that the Internationals will need everything they can get from their fans in order to win the Cup for just the second time since the Presidents Cup was founded in 1994.

"I'm not saying be a poor sport, but one challenge our team has always had is gaining a home-soil advantage because it's rare that stars like Tiger and DJ (Dustin Johnson) come to Australia (2011) or Korea (2015) where we play these things and the locals are excited to see them as much as anyone on our team," Scott said. "But while we appreciate them very much, we don't have to cheer for them."

Scott is making a record ninth appearance for the International team and is one of three Australians on the roster. The Presidents Cup begins on Dec. 12.

