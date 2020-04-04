Commissioners call5 hours ago

President Trump wants stadium and arena sports going by September, but what does that mean for golf?

By
Presidents Cup - Final Round
Chris CondonPresident Donald Trump walks with Jay Monahan during the 2017 Presidents Cup.

President Donald Trump held a conference call on Saturday with leaders of many of America’s professional sports organizations, including PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and his LPGA counterpart, Michael Whan.

According to ESPN.com, Trump told the group that he expects the NFL season to start on time in September and he hoped other sports held in stadiums and arenas could be back playing by August or September.

What that means for professional golf is not clear.

With more announcements anticipated, the PGA Tour has canceled tournaments through May 10. The PGA Championship, scheduled for May 14-17, has been postponed, with no new date secured. The next scheduled Tour event is the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 21-24.

Prior to August, there are 12 events on the PGA Tour schedule, including two majors—the U.S. Open (June 18-21) and Open Championship (July 16-19). Golf Digest reported that the Open Championship will be canceled, while the USGA has yet to make an announcement about changes to the U.S. Open schedule. The men’s and women’s competition in the Olympics, set for July 30-Aug. 2, have already been eliminated, with the Olympics in Tokyo being pushed to 2021.

The first August event on the PGA Tour is the Wyndham Championship (Aug. 6-9) in Greensboro, N.C.

On Saturday, the PGA Tour referred questions about Trump’s conference call to the White House.

The LPGA has seven events scheduled before August, including the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (June 25-28). The current tournament scheduled to be the first is the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship (June 19-21).

"They want to get back. They've got to get back. . . . We want to get back soon, very soon," Trump said of his conversation with the commissioners in his news briefing Saturday. "We have to open our country again."

Asked if he had a specific date for fans returning to arenas, Trump said he couldn’t provide one, adding, “I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later.”

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursPresident Trump wants stadium and arena sports goin…
Golf News & ToursAussie, Aussie, Aussie! Adam Scott, Jason Day and A…
Golf News & ToursDavis Love III talks about the fire that destroyed …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved