President Donald Trump plays golf with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus on Saturday

President Donald Trump is playing golf on Saturday with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

The White House press pool initially reported the pairing at Trump National Jupiter, with President Trump confirming his Saturday golf date with Nicklaus and Woods on his personal Twitter account.

Nicklaus, who designed Trump National Jupiter, is a frequent partner of Trump's, and endorsed the real-estate magnate during the 2016 presidential campaign.

This is the second known time that Woods has played with Trump since Trump was elected, the first coming in a post-Christmas round in 2017.

Last summer Woods—whose foundation helps serve at-risk youth—was asked to comment on Trump's anti-immigration policies, ones that have separated children from their families at the border.

“He’s the President of the United States,” Woods said at the Northern Trust. “You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

Woods, who made his first start of 2019 at last week's Farmers Insurance Open, will return in two weeks at the Genesis Open at Riviera.