Playing a lot of golf over a long weekend? Here's how to stay fresh

If you're doing Fourth of July weekend right, you've got a lot of golf lined up in between all of the obligatory BBQs. Having plenty of golf on your schedule is awesome, but there's a good chance your body isn't used to playing multiple days in a row in the heat. Are there ways to make sure us weekend warriors are playing our best golf from our first shot to our last? We talked to one of our Best Young Teachers , Kyle Morris of the Golf Room in Columbus, Ohio, to get some tips on how to excel when playing multiple rounds in a row over a long weekend.

Hydrate

Morris says first thing's first: You have to hydrate. Morris says a good way to make sure you're getting enough water is to set goals for how much to drink. Start by trying to drink a bottle every three holes if it's pretty hot out. Not only will you be hydrated, Morris says that having a goal outside of what you're shooting can help take your mind off your swing and help free you up to play better. Make sure you're eating snacks every three to four holes, too. Morris suggests easy-to-carry snacks like nuts or a protein bar. In extreme heat, Morris says he has set goals of drinking a bottle of water every hole. Point is: This is one of the most important ways to make sure your body is primed to play two or three days in a row.

Find the shade

"Rest when you can," says Morris. "If you realize you're waiting around in the sun, find the shade. When you’re playing a round of golf, you only need to concentrate for about 30 minutes—that’s total time necessary for the process of hitting. When you’re not playing, relax and go on vacation in your mind."

Be aware of balance

"When amateurs get tired, their balance gets off," says Morris. "Make sure you swing with good rhythm. Two things to think about are swinging with 75-percent tempo, and pose at your finish until the ball lands. I've found that neutralizes a lot of issues that come with being worn out on the course."

Don't get short

Along with tempo and rhythm, many golfers tend to get quick and fail to complete their backswing when they’re tired and losing energy. Make a conscious effort of making a full turn, turning your lead shoulder back so that it's in line with your chin, which will make sure you complete your swing.

Go to the range

Ok, this may sound a little counterintuitive in a piece about conserving energy, but hear us out. After your round, go to the range for a brief session to find your standard tempo. Morris says that it's common for people to start swinging harder than usual when they're out on the course. A quick range session will help you recalibrate and find your natural tempo. Lock that feeling in after the round so that it's the last feeling you have before your next round. Swinging smooth on the course will help you conserve energy, and it'll help your sequencing.

