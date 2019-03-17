Players Championship live blog: Tiger Woods off to hot start in final round at TPC Sawgrass

While the leaders don't tee off for another two and a half hours, some early noise is already being made at TPC Sawgrass. Not surprisingly, it's being made by Tiger Woods, who teed off at 9:45 a.m. alongside Matt Fitzpatrick. They are each two under through six holes, with Woods making birdies at the par-5 second and the short par-4 fourth, and Fitzpatrick making three birdies and a bogey so far.

We'll see if Woods can keep it rolling and post a number, though he's too far back to have any chance of winning the tournament. But it'd still be nice to see him pick up some momentum before his next event, which will more than likely be the WGC-Match Play in two weeks time. He's not yet confirmed he'll play, but he appears fully healthy and could use one more start before the Masters.

The real show on St. Patrick's Day will start around 1:30 p.m., when Jason Day and Rory McIlroy tee off, followed by the final pairing of Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm, who is the solo leader at 15 under. Will the winner come from that quartet, or will someone like Abraham Ancer (11 under), Ollie Schniederjans (10 under) or Dustin Johnson (10 under) come from behind and still that brand-new trophy? We'll keep you updated on all the final-round action right here in our live blog.

11:44 a.m. -- Woods holes his five-footer for a bogey-free 33 on the front nine. He's currently in a tie for 30th, but a few more birdies could move him way up the board quickly.

11:42 a.m. -- A poor wedge shot from Tiger at the ninth ended up short of the green, and he just chipped his fourth a few feet past the hole. Work to do for par.

11:37 a.m. -- Woods lays up with an iron, leaving himself a wedge in. Looks like he's going to try and go the surgical route for his birdie.

11:34 a.m. -- Tiger just hit what might have been the straightest drive in the history of golf at the par-5 ninth. Ok, slight exaggeration, but seriously. What a stripe show (that only went 272 yards). He'll have 291 left into the green.

11:28 a.m. -- Tiger had 52 feet left for birdie and his putt was tracking, but it just misses on the low side. He cleans up the par and remains bogey-free through eight.

11:21 a.m. -- BANG! Woods rolls in a 30-foot birdie putt at No. 7 to get to three under on his round and six under for the tournament.

At the par-3 eighth, he finds the green with his tee shot but will have another long putt coming up.

11:15 a.m. -- Woods found the fairway with a picture-perfect high fade with a 3-wood at the par-4 seventh, then played it to the fat part of the green and will have 30 feet left for his birdie.

He's not the only one off to a fast start. Matt Kuchar opened with a birdie at the first and an eagle at the second, putting him at eight under, which makes him the closest player to the lead. One behind him is Emiliano Grillo, who is six under through 14 holes. The softer conditions thanks to the rain are yielding some low scores. Twenty four players, including a few already in the clubhouse, are living under par.