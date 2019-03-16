OK, so maybe the Players Championship isn't an official major. It does certainly come with a major reward for all those competing this week at TPC Sawgrass. With the event returning to March for the first time since 2006, the purse being offered by the PGA Tour for this year's event is a record $12.5 million. And the champion? Well, he will earn $2.25 million, the largest winner's check in PGA Tour history. Yep, there's plenty major on the line this weekend in Ponte Vedra Beach.
Here's how much money is being dolled out for each place in the field (come back on Sunday to see how much every player earned at the conclusion of the championship.
Win: $2,250,000
2: $1,350,000
3: $850,000
4: $600,000
5: $500,000
6: $450,000
7: $418,750
8: $387,500
9: $362,500
10: $337,500
11: $312,500
12: $287,500
13: $262,500
14: $237,500
15: $225,000
16: $212,500
17: $200,000
18: $187,500
19: $175,000
20: $162,500
21: $150,000
22: $140,000
23: $130,000
24: $120,000
25: $110,000
26: $100,000
27: $96,250
28: $92,500
29: $88,750
30: $85,000
31: $81,250
32: $77,500
33: $73,750
34: $70,625
35: $67,500
36: $64,375
37: $61,250
38: $58,750
39: $56,250
40: $53,750
41: $51,250
42: $48,750
43: $46,250
44: $43.750
45: $41,250
46: $38,750
47: $36,250
48: $34,250
49: $32,500
50: $31,500
51: $30,750
52: $30,000
53: $29,500
54: $29,000
55: $28,750
56: $28,500
57: $28,250
58: $28,000
59: $27,750
60: $27,500
61: $27,250
62: $27,000
63: $26,750
64: $26,500
65: $26,250
66: $26,000
67: $25,750
68: $25,500
69: $25,250
70: $25,000
