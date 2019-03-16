OK, so maybe the Players Championship isn't an official major. It does certainly come with a major reward for all those competing this week at TPC Sawgrass. With the event returning to March for the first time since 2006, the purse being offered by the PGA Tour for this year's event is a record $12.5 million. And the champion? Well, he will earn $2.25 million, the largest winner's check in PGA Tour history. Yep, there's plenty major on the line this weekend in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Here's how much money is being dolled out for each place in the field (come back on Sunday to see how much every player earned at the conclusion of the championship.

Win: $2,250,000

2: $1,350,000

3: $850,000

4: $600,000

5: $500,000

6: $450,000

7: $418,750

8: $387,500

9: $362,500

10: $337,500

11: $312,500

12: $287,500

13: $262,500

14: $237,500

15: $225,000

16: $212,500

17: $200,000

18: $187,500

19: $175,000

20: $162,500

21: $150,000

22: $140,000

23: $130,000

24: $120,000

25: $110,000

26: $100,000

27: $96,250

28: $92,500

29: $88,750

30: $85,000

31: $81,250

32: $77,500

33: $73,750

34: $70,625

35: $67,500

36: $64,375

37: $61,250

38: $58,750

39: $56,250

40: $53,750

41: $51,250

42: $48,750

43: $46,250

44: $43.750

45: $41,250

46: $38,750

47: $36,250

48: $34,250

49: $32,500

50: $31,500

51: $30,750

52: $30,000

53: $29,500

54: $29,000

55: $28,750

56: $28,500

57: $28,250

58: $28,000

59: $27,750

60: $27,500

61: $27,250

62: $27,000

63: $26,750

64: $26,500

65: $26,250

66: $26,000

67: $25,750

68: $25,500

69: $25,250

70: $25,000

