Players Championship 2019: Sergio Garcia involved in island green marriage proposal at TPC Sawgrass

Plenty of tour pros are bound to find the water at TPC Sawgrass' 17th hole this week at the Players Championship , but one local man actually took the biggest plunge on the infamous island green on Wednesday. And he did it successfully with the help of. . . Sergio Garcia?

Yep, the 2008 Players champ helped a guy named Ricardo propose to his girlfriend, Emma, by taking her inside the ropes, then delivering the ring. And thankfully, Emma said yes or Ricardo would have dived head first into the pond. Check out the video of this sweet moment:

And it gets even better. Garcia gave the couple $20,000:

Now they're definitely hiring a band for the wedding.

