Pinehurst loses Ryder Cup wager to St. Andrews, flies Old Course flag on the 18th hole at Pinehurst No. 2

There was a lot on the line at last weekend's Ryder Cup at Le Golf National. The repercussions of the American loss not only affected players and fans of Team USA and Team Europe, but two of the most storied golf resorts in Europe and the United States were anxiously awaiting the results.

Officials from Pinehurst Golf Resort and St. Andrews' Old Course decided to re-up a bet that started with the 2016 Ryder Cup. With the Americans earning the victory at Hazeltine, a flag from Pinehurst No. 2 flew high at the Old Course in 2016 the day after the win.

And on Monday, it was Pinehurst's turn to fly the flag of the opposition at the 18th hole at No. 2:

We applaud the marketing teams on both sides of the Atlantic for having fun with the wager. We have a feeling the wager will be on again in 2020 at Whistling Straits.

